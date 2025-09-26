DDC Enterprise acquires 50 more Bitcoin, total holdings at 1,058 BTC

Key Takeaways
DDC Enterprise, a US-based public company, acquired 50 more Bitcoin today, bringing its total holdings to 1,058 BTC and strengthening its position to 45th on the Bitcoin 100 Ranking.
The company has rapidly expanded its Bitcoin treasury since May 2025, achieving a 1,798% yield on its strategy by early September. DDC Enterprise aims to reach 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 as part of its treasury accumulation plan.
Corporate Bitcoin adoption has accelerated in recent weeks, with at least five companies adding over 100 BTC each in the week leading up to September 25. Public companies collectively hold over 1 million BTC, with top corporate holder Strategy exceeding 639,000 BTC as of late September 2025.
