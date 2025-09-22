The latest market data from Pheonix reveals that PAAL AI ($PAAL) stands atop the DEFAI projects when it comes to social activity and engagement.The latest market data from Pheonix reveals that PAAL AI ($PAAL) stands atop the DEFAI projects when it comes to social activity and engagement.

DEFAI Projects Surge in Social Engagement Amid Growing Adoption

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 20:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1268-14.61%
Paal AI
PAAL$0.05921-6.22%
podium main16

As the cryptocurrency sector evolves, the decentralized finance and artificial intelligence (DEFAI) projects are experiencing significant adoption. In this respect, the social media activity around the DEFAI projects has recently surged to a great extent. As per the data from Phoenix Group, a well-known crypto data and analytics provider, the top DEFAI projects in terms of social activity take into account PAAL AI ($PAAL), SwarmNode.ai ($SNAI), and ChainGPT ($CGPT). This substantial rise on social media underscores the growing demand for the DEFAI projects in the market.

PAAL AI ($PAAL) Dominates DEFAI Projects on Social Media with 1.4K Engaged Posts

The market data reveals that PAAL AI ($PAAL) stands atop the DEFAI projects when it comes to social activity. Hence, the project has reportedly seen 1.4K engaged posts and 135.8K interactions over the past 24 hours. Following that, SwarmNode.ai ($SNAI) stands in the 2nd top position among the DEFAI projects in the case of social activity. Particularly, its social activity displays 57.5K interactions and 1.2K engaged posts.

In the meantime, ChainGPT ($CGPT) has occupied the 3rd top place among the leading DEFAI projects on social media. Particularly, it has witnessed 1.0K engaged posts as well as 95.8K social interactions. Subsequently, Solidus AI Tech ($AITECH) has recorded 79.4K social interactions and 676.0 engaged posts on social media.

Apart from that, $ALPHA is the 5th most popular DEFAI project based on social activity. Specifically, over 24 hours, it has seen 23.2K interactions and 597.0 engaged posts on social media. The next player on the list is Aixbt ($AIXBT), accounting for 581.0 engaged posts and 43.3K interactions across the social media. After that, LayerAI ($LAI) has claimed the 7th top spot among the DEFAI projects in line with social activity, attaining 13.2K social interactions and 390.0 engaged posts.

Empyreal ($EMP) Bottoms List with 296 Engaged Posts and 9.6K Interactions

Phoenix Group’s list of prominent DEFAI projects, according to social activity, includes GRIFFAIN ($GRIFFAIN) in the 8th position. The project occupies 9.9K social interactions and 383.0 engaged posts on social media. Coming after that, Velvet ($VELVET) has seen 371.0 engaged posts and 110.9K social interactions. At the bottom of the list, Empyreal ($EMP) has recorded 9.6K social interactions and 296.0 engaged posts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,917.19-2.30%
Aster
ASTER$1.3979-12.07%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001189-2.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Share
Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

According to crypto market analyst CoinBaron, Cronos (CRO) has underperformed during the current altcoin season, even as tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) posted double-digit gains. While most altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 90 days, CRO has stalled after a strong rally earlier this year. The token is down […] The post Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-6.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,917.19-2.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004765-9.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:02
Share
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3979-12.07%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10233-3.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Share

Trending News

More

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

K33 increased his holdings by 15 bitcoins, bringing his total holdings to 141.