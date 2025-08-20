Defending Champions Gotham Face Washington Spirit And Monterrey

Gotham FC are the first holders of the CONCACAF W Champions Cup. (Photo by Azael Rodriguez/NWSL via Getty Images) NWSL via Getty Images

Gotham FC were crowned champions of the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup after a closely fought final against Tigres. They are back to defend their title, but already face a tough challenge in the group stage against the likes of Washington Spirit and Monterrey.

🇺🇸 Gotham FC

Gotham FC is the only team from the first-ever W Champions Cup podium to return for the second edition. Their goal will obviously be to go for a second title, but even progressing to the knockouts will not be an entirely straightforward task.

Recent Results and Performances

The 2023 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) champion is not having the best of campaigns this time around, as Gotham currently is on the bubble for the playoff spots. The Bats are level on points with the North Carolina Courage who have 20 from 16 games, so they are only in the top eight thanks to goal difference.

The goals have not exactly been free-flowing for Juan Carlos Amorós’ side. Their tally of 20 goals scored places them ninth in the league, and their xG (Expected Goals) figure is even lower. Besides their top scorer, only one player has scored multiple goals for them, and that is Geyse with two.

Key Player

In the context of Gotham’s goalscoring challenges, it should be easy to understand why Esther González is an invaluable player in this side. She has scored over half of her team’s league goals this term, but contributes much more than that to their attacking play with clever movement and excellent link-up passing. Opposition defenses will know that keeping her quiet will significantly impair Gotham’s attack.

🇺🇸 Washington Spirit

2024 NWSL runner-up Washington Spirit is the only W Champions Cup debutante in Group B, though they will not be satisfied with anything short of knockout qualification.

Recent Results and Performances

The Washington Spirit has seen a couple of interesting coaching changes in the last year or so. Adrián González started the 2024 season as the interim head coach until Jonatan Giráldez’s arrival from Barcelona at the end of the European season, after which he moved into an assistant role. Giráldez stuck around for less than a year before leaving for OL Lyonnes, which is part of the same multi-club ownership group as the Spirit. González resumed head coaching duties in June, leading the team to two wins and three draws in six games so far.

Adrián González is now the permanent Washington Spirit head coach. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images). Getty Images

Key Player

Owing to these coaching changes and the absence of star winger Trinity Rodman due to a persistent back injury, the Washington Spirit has tried out a few different formations this season. Nigerian forward Gift Monday has proved to be a useful member of the attack with five goals and a couple of assists in the league, though her versatility and ability to play different roles are just as valuable.

🇲🇽 CF Monterrey

Monterrey missed out on knockout qualification behind would-be finalists Tigres UANL and Gotham FC last time around, and the draw has not been much kinder to them this season either.

Recent Results and Performances

Aside from two shock four-goal losses to Pumas and Cruz Azul, Monterrey are performing about as well as expected in Liga MX Femenil this season. They are currently fourth in the standings, though tougher matches against fellow table-toppers are yet to come. The heavy losses suggest that the holes left in defense by the transfer of former captain Rebeca Bernal to the Washington Spirit as well Merel van Dongen’s retirement earlier this year have not been entirely plugged.

Key Player

Jermaine Seoposenwe missed the start of the Liga MX Femenil season as she was away at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where she reached the semifinals with South Africa. So, she has not had much of an impact this term, but was a key contributor in the first half of the year as she notched up nine goal involvements in the 2024/25 Clausura. Monterrey will be keen to see her back to full speed soon.

🇨🇦 Vancouver Rise Academy

The Northern Super League, Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league, kicked off its inaugural season earlier this year. However, it will take another year before the league is represented in the Champions Cup, as Inter-Provincial Championship winners Vancouver Rise Academy is representing Canada on the continental stage this term. They featured in the inaugural edition too, then under the banner of the Whitecaps.

Recent Results and Performances

While the Vancouver Rise’s senior team is battling for the last playoff spot in the Super League, the Academy side has finished second in League1 BC, missing out on the top spot and Inter-Provincial Championship by six points. As one would expect, theirs is an incredibly young squad, with as many as 20 of the players registered for the W Champions Cup aged 17 or younger!

Key Player

Goalkeeper Jessica Wulf is the only member of the senior squad to be named in the W Champions Cup roster, herself being just 20 years old. She will certainly have her work cut out and need to put in some big shifts to keep her side in the games against the three stronger opponents.

Jessica Wulf was a part of the Japan team that finished as runner-up in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. (Photo by Hector Vivas – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images

🇸🇻 Alianza

Salvadorian champions Alianza are making their first Champions Cup group stage appearance having lost out in the preliminary round last time around.

Recent Results and Performances

The 10-time champions started their title defense off in some style earlier this month with a 12-goal win followed by a 5-0 triumph. Of course, the level of opposition they will face in the Champions Cup will be completely different, so they will have to work hard to avoid losing by a big scoreline before anything else.

Key Player

Alianza’s defense is sure to be tested quite a lot in the Champions Cup, so 31-year-old Joseline Rivas will have her work cut out in marshalling the back line besides playing her individual part in the defensive effort.