DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/16 03:24

DeFi Development Corp. is expanding its Solana holdings with the latest 110,000 SOL purchase.

Summary
  • DeFi Development Corp. has increased its Solana treasury holdings to $273M
  • Lastest acquisition amounted to 110,000 SOL, worth about $22 million
  • The company’s Solana per share metric rose 9%

DeFi Dev Corp is rapidly accumulating Solana (SOL) as its treasury asset. On Friday, August 15, DeFi Development Corp. announced the purchase of another 110,000 SOL, worth about $22 million. The latest acquisition put its holdings at 1,420,173 SOL, currently valued at around $273 million.

As a result, the firm’s key metric, Solana per share, rose 9% to 0.0675 as of August 14. Moreover, the metric has risen 48% over the past 30 days, showcasing the firm’s aggressive accumulation strategy.

The Solana per share metric represents the value of Solana holdings divided by the number of the company’s shares. Critically, the metric also represents investors’ exposure to Solana, which is the main reason why investors buy the stock.

The company will immediately stake its Solana holdings to generate yield. This positions it to passively increase its holdings further, alongside other yield-generating activities.

DeFi Dev Corp is rapidly increasing SOL holdings

DeFi Development Corp is one of the most aggressive players among crypto treasury firms. On July 22, the company held just under 1 million SOL tokens, while its holdings are now at 1,420,173 SOL.

The firm is increasing its balance sheet through a combination of debt and equity financing. On June 12, the firm secured a $5 billion line of credit to accumulate SOL tokens when market conditions are favorable.

This means the firm has access to enough capital to massively expand its Solana treasury reserves. At current prices, $5 billion is equivalent to about 27 million SOL, while the company still holds only 1.42 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002545+%1,80
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001031-%4,44
Memecoin
MEME$0,002047-%4,39
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2,905-%5,35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01369-%5,06
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

As Bitcoin mining enters a new chapter post-halving, HIVE Digital Technologies is taking a measured, ambitious approach to growth. In this interview, Darcy Daubaras, CFO of HIVE, offers an inside look at how the company plans to scale its hashrate…
Edge
EDGE$0,50669-%15,61
Cloud
CLOUD$0,07463-%4,08
HIVE
HIVE$0,2058-%2,74
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:52
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Interview | HIVE CFO: Hydro-cooled mining and AI cloud give us an edge post-halving

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy