DeFi Technologies' Valour Launches New Bitcoin-Collateralized ETP on London Stock Exchange

PANews reported on September 19th that, as the UK gradually relaxes restrictions on digital assets, Valour, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, launched a Bitcoin-collateralized ETP on the London Stock Exchange, offering investors the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency returns. This Bitcoin-collateralized ETP offers an annual yield of 1.4%, backed by Bitcoin held in cold wallets and secured by multi-party computation (MCP) technology. Currently, this new Bitcoin-collateralized ETP is only available to institutional and professional investors.

The UK will allow retail investors to purchase cryptocurrency ETNs again on October 8, lifting a ban in place since 2021. The announcement did not specify how returns will be generated. However, another Bitcoin ETP listed by Valour on a French exchange generates Bitcoin returns by delegating tokens on Core Chain.