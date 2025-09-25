Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security.  The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import […]

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/25 18:00
Democratic senators are seeking an investigation into potential ethics violations involving Trump administration officials in relation to significant cryptocurrency deals and national security. 

The inquiry follows a New York Times report that highlighted two multibillion-dollar transactions with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which raised alarms over the US decision to allow the Emirates to import American-designed artificial intelligence (AI) chips, despite concerns about their ties to China.

Scrutiny Over UAE Deals And Crypto Interests

Senators Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Elissa Slotkin from Michigan have directed inspectors general at the Commerce and State Departments to examine the circumstances surrounding these multibillion-dollar agreements. 

They expressed serious concerns about the implications of these deals, especially in light of the close ties between the UAE and China, which they assert could jeopardize US security interests. “The pattern of these transactions is deeply troubling,” the senators noted in their letter.

At the center of this controversy is Mr. Witkoff, a White House adviser who was involved in advocating for the chip exports to the UAE while simultaneously facilitating a significant investment in his family’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial (WLFI). 

This company has garnered attention for its substantial ties to the cryptocurrency market, with reports indicating that the Witkoff family holds a considerable stake in the firm, potentially valued at nearly $800 million based on current trading prices.

The potential conflict of interest is further complicated by the involvement of David Sacks, another White House adviser and venture capitalist, whose participation in the chip negotiations has raised eyebrows among colleagues. 

Concerns have been voiced regarding the appropriateness of a venture capitalist negotiating deals that could directly benefit his financial interests. Although Sacks was granted an ethics waiver to partake in these discussions, questions remain about the transparency and propriety of the deals.

Senator Van Hollen Demands Clarity

The White House has stated that both Witkoff and Sacks are cooperating with ethics officials to ensure compliance with government regulations. However, critics argue that the overlapping nature of their business interests and government roles creates a troubling ethical landscape. 

As the senators pointed out, the intersection of personal financial interests with national security decisions poses a significant risk to the integrity of US foreign policy.

The current political climate raises uncertainty about whether these investigations will lead to tangible consequences. Lawmakers are keenly aware of the need for oversight, particularly given President Trump’s controversial business dealings and his administration’s approach to the crypto industry.

As scrutiny mounts, Democratic leaders are taking steps to address these conflicts. Senator Chris Van Hollen is using his position on a committee overseeing the Commerce Department’s budget to demand clarity regarding the UAE deals. 

Additionally, a group of Democratic representatives has initiated inquiries into whether Sacks has adhered to the regulations governing special government employees.

