The post Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 27 September 2025 | 12:04 Ethereum’s next network upgrade, Fusaka, will come with a significant change: developers have agreed to lift the gas ceiling to 60 million units, giving the blockchain more room to process transactions as demand grows. Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for a December release, the mainnet update could arrive sooner. Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim noted that Fusaka is designed to lift base-layer performance by about 33% while unlocking more than double the capacity for scaling solutions built on top. Ethereum has already raised its block gas limits twice this year – from 36 million in February to 45 million in July. The latest adjustment continues that trend, signaling developers’ commitment to steadily expand throughput without overhauling the network all at once. Debate Over Risks and Rewards Supporters see the higher ceiling as a way to ease congestion and allow more activity per block. Staking provider Everstake argues that larger block sizes bring greater efficiency across Layer-1 and Layer-2, ultimately improving user experience. Vitalik Buterin has long supported gradual lifts for this reason. Not everyone is convinced. Some warn that larger blocks will put heavier demands on nodes, potentially leaving smaller operators at a disadvantage compared with well-capitalized validators. The concern is that decentralization could erode if the barrier to participation rises too quickly. Validator Approval Still Pending Under Ethereum’s consensus rules, at least half of the validator set must support the new threshold before it activates. Roughly 17% have already signaled in favor, according to Gaslimits, suggesting adoption is on its way but not yet guaranteed. The Fusaka changes highlight Ethereum’s central challenge: scaling to meet user demand without undermining its decentralized architecture. Whether the 60 million cap delivers… The post Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 27 September 2025 | 12:04 Ethereum’s next network upgrade, Fusaka, will come with a significant change: developers have agreed to lift the gas ceiling to 60 million units, giving the blockchain more room to process transactions as demand grows. Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for a December release, the mainnet update could arrive sooner. Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim noted that Fusaka is designed to lift base-layer performance by about 33% while unlocking more than double the capacity for scaling solutions built on top. Ethereum has already raised its block gas limits twice this year – from 36 million in February to 45 million in July. The latest adjustment continues that trend, signaling developers’ commitment to steadily expand throughput without overhauling the network all at once. Debate Over Risks and Rewards Supporters see the higher ceiling as a way to ease congestion and allow more activity per block. Staking provider Everstake argues that larger block sizes bring greater efficiency across Layer-1 and Layer-2, ultimately improving user experience. Vitalik Buterin has long supported gradual lifts for this reason. Not everyone is convinced. Some warn that larger blocks will put heavier demands on nodes, potentially leaving smaller operators at a disadvantage compared with well-capitalized validators. The concern is that decentralization could erode if the barrier to participation rises too quickly. Validator Approval Still Pending Under Ethereum’s consensus rules, at least half of the validator set must support the new threshold before it activates. Roughly 17% have already signaled in favor, according to Gaslimits, suggesting adoption is on its way but not yet guaranteed. The Fusaka changes highlight Ethereum’s central challenge: scaling to meet user demand without undermining its decentralized architecture. Whether the 60 million cap delivers…

Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 17:07
Major
MAJOR$0.12347+3.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010539-36.50%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00164319+1.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07483+1.57%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4274+4.14%
Ethereum
  • 27 September 2025
  • |
  • 12:04

Ethereum’s next network upgrade, Fusaka, will come with a significant change: developers have agreed to lift the gas ceiling to 60 million units, giving the blockchain more room to process transactions as demand grows.

Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for a December release, the mainnet update could arrive sooner. Former Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim noted that Fusaka is designed to lift base-layer performance by about 33% while unlocking more than double the capacity for scaling solutions built on top.

Ethereum has already raised its block gas limits twice this year – from 36 million in February to 45 million in July. The latest adjustment continues that trend, signaling developers’ commitment to steadily expand throughput without overhauling the network all at once.

Debate Over Risks and Rewards

Supporters see the higher ceiling as a way to ease congestion and allow more activity per block. Staking provider Everstake argues that larger block sizes bring greater efficiency across Layer-1 and Layer-2, ultimately improving user experience. Vitalik Buterin has long supported gradual lifts for this reason.

Not everyone is convinced. Some warn that larger blocks will put heavier demands on nodes, potentially leaving smaller operators at a disadvantage compared with well-capitalized validators. The concern is that decentralization could erode if the barrier to participation rises too quickly.

Validator Approval Still Pending

Under Ethereum’s consensus rules, at least half of the validator set must support the new threshold before it activates. Roughly 17% have already signaled in favor, according to Gaslimits, suggesting adoption is on its way but not yet guaranteed.

The Fusaka changes highlight Ethereum’s central challenge: scaling to meet user demand without undermining its decentralized architecture. Whether the 60 million cap delivers a smoother experience or creates new trade-offs will depend on how quickly the validator community aligns.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-news-developers-approve-major-gas-limit-increase/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for […] The post Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12332+3.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/27 17:04
Share
FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

The FBI is seeking information from SafeMoon investors after Karony’s conviction, as experts warn restitution in DeFi remains complex.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499+1.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:50
Share
Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0167-5.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,011.73+3.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,328.51+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 17:28
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet