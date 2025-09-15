Digital Asset Inflows Hit $3.3B as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Surge

By: Coincentral
2025/09/15 21:04
TLDR

  • Digital asset inflows totaled $3.3 billion last week, signaling a strong market rebound.
  • Total assets under management rose to $239 billion, nearing the previous peak of $244 billion.
  • Bitcoin attracted $2.4 billion in inflows, marking its largest weekly increase since July.
  • Ethereum recorded $646 million in inflows after consecutive days of outflows earlier this month.
  • Solana experienced record-breaking daily inflows of $145 million and weekly inflows of $198 million.

Digital asset inflows surged last week, totaling $3.3 billion, CoinShares reported. Total assets under management (AuM) reached $239 billion. The renewed investor confidence followed weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, fueling demand for alternative digital assets.

Bitcoin Leads with $2.4 Billion as Inflows Spike

Bitcoin recorded the largest share of digital asset inflows, with $2.4 billion added last week, CoinShares confirmed. This was its strongest weekly inflow since July. The asset’s dominance highlights its continued role as a preferred hedge and growth asset.

Short-Bitcoin products saw $23 million in outflows, pushing their AuM down to $86 million. This trend suggests weakening bearish sentiment around Bitcoin. As prices rose late in the week, confidence in Bitcoin appeared to strengthen further.

U.S. investors led digital asset inflows with $3.2 billion, showing strong institutional engagement in Bitcoin. Germany followed with $160 million in inflows. In contrast, Switzerland reported $92 million in outflows, reflecting mixed European sentiment.

Ethereum Sees Turnaround After Prolonged Outflows

Ethereum rebounded with $646 million in digital asset inflows last week, ending a recent losing streak. It had faced eight consecutive trading days of outflows before this shift. Now, it has seen four straight days of positive flows.

Investor sentiment around Ethereum has significantly improved. The return of inflows indicates rising confidence in Ethereum’s utility and long-term value. This reversal aligns with the broader recovery across major digital assets.

CoinShares stated, “Ethereum benefitted from renewed optimism, positioning itself as a key beneficiary of market recovery.” Its AuM increase signals Ethereum’s growing appeal. If this momentum holds, Ethereum could attract even larger inflows.

Despite Ethereum’s surge, other altcoins struggled. Aave saw $1.08 million in outflows, while Avalanche lost $0.66 million. This highlights investor focus on high-cap assets amid uncertainty.

Digital Asset Inflows Favor Solana Growth

Solana reported $198 million in digital asset inflows last week, with $145 million arriving on Friday alone. That marked its highest single-day inflow to date. The record-setting activity underscores growing trust in Solana’s expanding ecosystem.

The blockchain’s scalability and efficiency have boosted investor interest. Institutions are increasingly turning to Solana as a strategic asset. Its consistent performance is helping it secure a stronger market position.

While Solana price surged, smaller altcoins failed to attract similar attention. The focus remained on the three dominant assets. Overall, digital asset inflows showed a clear shift toward established names.

CoinShares also announced a $1.2 billion Nasdaq listing via a merger with Vine Hill Capital. The deal will create Odysseus Holdings Limited. Completion is expected by Q4 2025.

The post Digital Asset Inflows Hit $3.3B as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.

