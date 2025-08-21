Disney ESPN flagship streaming app launches Thursday

The Disney+ website on a laptop, July 18, 2022. Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Disney is launching its new ESPN flagship streaming app Thursday, just in time for the football season, bringing customers the full ESPN suite in one place. The entertainment company has been working on the launch of the direct-to-consumer app — which is also named ESPN — for some time. It’s designed to expand access for existing cable subscribers and give sports fans outside the traditional pay TV bundle access to all of ESPN’s content. It’s the first time the company is offering all of its linear TV content to customers via streaming. Tune in at 10 a.m. ET: CNBC’s David Faber interviews Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro about the launch of the new ESPN streaming app. Watch in real time on CNBC+ or the CNBC Pro stream. Here’s what we know about what the app will look like and how it will work for consumers.

Plan playbook

Anyone who currently pays for ESPN through their cable service will have access to the ESPN streaming app. For everyone else, the app will come in a variety of options at sign-up. Subscribers can buy into the unlimited plan, which grants access to all of ESPN’s networks, for $29.99 per month or $299.99 annually. ESPN says this plan will cover more than 47,000 live events annually, including the NCAA championships, the Australian Open, the PGA Championship and more. Users can also bundle the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu for $35.99 a month, including ads, or $44.99 a month without ads. At launch, Disney will offer that same bundle at a promotional price of $29.99 per month, with ads, for the first year. There’s also another bundle on the way, in October. ESPN and Fox Corp. are teaming up to offer their direct-to-consumer streaming services as a combined offering. Fox’s service, called Fox One, also debuts Thursday and includes all Fox content including news and sports. It costs $19.99 a month on its own. The ESPN and Fox One bundle will be available on Oct. 2 for $39.99 per month. However, customers of the pay TV bundle will receive access to each of the streaming apps at no additional cost.

What’s next for ESPN+

Short of the ESPN unlimited offering, the company is also debuting its ESPN select tier. This plan features access to all content available on the existing ESPN+ service, including live sports streaming, a library of exclusive studio shows and original content and on-demand game replays. ESPN says this plan will cover more than 32,000 live events annually. It will cost $11.99 per month or $119.99 annually. Customers can also purchase the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN select bundle, which includes ads, for $16.99 per month, or a no-ads option for $26.99 per month. ESPN+ was the sports network’s first foray into streaming, launching in 2018 as a separate app that has exclusive content outside the TV network. While it has some live game simulcasts, it’s never housed the bulk of ESPN’s content. ESPN+ had 24 million subscribers as of Disney’s most recent earnings report. Existing ESPN+ customers will automatically become subscribers of the ESPN select plan under the new service, the company has said. Customers with existing subscriptions to the streaming bundles will be able to watch ESPN content on Disney+ alongside the other programming.

Bulking up content