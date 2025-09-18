Does Metaplanet Want to Challenge the US on New Domain?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 22:49
Bitcoin
Metaplanet, a Bitcoin-focused enterprise, announced the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary “Bitcoin Japan Co., Ltd.” The company simultaneously acquired the premium internet domain “Bitcoin.jp”.

The new subsidiary will oversee Bitcoin-related media, events, and services. Specifically, it will manage the Bitcoin-focused publication Bitcoin Magazine Japan and organize the Bitcoin Japan Conference, which is scheduled for 2027.

Asia’s Leading Bitcoin Company Charts Strategic Expansion

Metaplanet currently positions itself as Asia’s premier “Bitcoin treasury company,” holding 20,136 BTC—ranking sixth globally among publicly traded companies regarding Bitcoin holdings. CEO Simon Gerovich stated earlier this year that the company’s goal is “to rank among the world’s top 10 Bitcoin-holding companies, which requires increasing our holdings to over 10,000 BTC.” The company achieved this milestone of 20,000 BTC in September.

The subsidiary establishment marks a pivotal shift in the company’s business strategy. Moving beyond its traditional focus on Bitcoin acquisition and management, Metaplanet is pivoting toward building a more comprehensive ecosystem. The “Bitcoin.jp” brand will consolidate existing operations and future initiatives to enhance transparency and profitability.

Buying the Domain From an Individual Owner

The acquisition of the “Bitcoin.jp” domain carries strategic significance beyond corporate branding. The company plans to actively utilize the platform for commercial revenue opportunities, including advertising and affiliate programs, positioning itself as the representative information hub for Japan’s Bitcoin ecosystem. This strategy indicates Metaplanet’s intention to expand its influence across information dissemination and commercial activities within Japan’s cryptocurrency sector.

Notably, Metaplanet acquired the domain directly from an individual owner who had held it for over 10 years, with no involvement from intermediary companies or third parties.

Metaplanet also announced the establishment of another wholly-owned subsidiary, “Metaplanet Income Corp.,” in the United States. Based in Miami, Florida, the US entity will focus on Bitcoin income operations and related derivative trading. Its planned capital of $15 million will strengthen revenue-generating activities, including derivatives trading.

These moves demonstrate Metaplanet’s adoption of a “dual-track strategy”—simultaneous international expansion and domestic foundation building. The US subsidiary will concentrate on financial product development, while the domestic subsidiary will focus on information dissemination and community building, establishing clear role differentiation.

Industry Impact and Challenges

This business expansion could have multifaceted implications for Japan’s entire cryptocurrency industry. First, enhanced industry information dissemination through media management and event organization is expected. Japan has faced challenges in providing accurate and comprehensive cryptocurrency information, and Metaplanet’s entry could help bridge this information gap.

Second, corporate business model diversification could contribute to industry-wide risk distribution. While most traditional crypto companies have specialized in exchange operations or investments, Metaplanet’s comprehensive approach could serve as a model for creating new revenue streams.

However, structural risks specific to DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) companies are also becoming apparent. Despite Bitcoin prices maintaining high levels, Metaplanet’s stock price has declined significantly—a challenge shared across the sector.

Like MicroStrategy’s stock, which declined 15% this month and lost much of the premium it had long enjoyed for its Bitcoin holdings, there has been a shift in the correlation between DAT company stock prices and Bitcoin prices. This suggests investors are questioning the sustainability of these companies’ business models.

Key risks facing DAT companies include, first, the decoupling risk from Bitcoin prices. While these “Bitcoin-related stocks” traditionally showed high price correlation, recent periods have seen stock prices failing to track Bitcoin movements. Second, applying new US accounting standards (ASU 2023-08) creates risk where Bitcoin valuation losses (unrealized losses) pressure stock prices downward.

Additionally, regulatory developments, market volatility response capabilities, and how resource diversification through business expansion affects corporate growth remain areas requiring careful monitoring.

Growth Strategy Viability

Metaplanet has set extremely aggressive growth targets, raising its Bitcoin yield goal for fiscal 2025 from 232% to over 600%, increasing BTC acquisition targets from 4,369 BTC to 15,000 BTC, and setting a yen-denominated increase target of $1.6 billion (JPY 230 billion). The company’s Q2 2025 consolidated results showed continued financial growth with revenue up 41% year-over-year to approximately $8.1 million (JPY1.2 billion) and operating profit increasing 38% to about $5.4 million (JPY800 million).

Through this subsidiary establishment, the company expects to secure new revenue streams from media operations and event businesses alongside its Bitcoin holding and management operations, potentially stabilizing its business portfolio. While the new company’s establishment is expected to have minimal impact on fiscal 2025 consolidated results, attention focuses on medium to long-term performance enhancement effects.

As the cryptocurrency market matures, Metaplanet’s comprehensive approach represents a new corporate model aimed at building business foundations beyond speculative investment, positioning itself as a development worthy of attention from both within and outside the industry.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/metaplanet-acquires-bitcoin-jp-domain-establishes-new-global-subsidiaries/

