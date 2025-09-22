TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE Price dropped from $0.27 peak to [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 16:17
Moonveil
MORE$0,0843-4,46%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0,0241-5,45%
DOGE
DOGE$0,237-11,09%
REVOX
REX$0,043671-7,87%

TLDR

  • Dogecoin fell more than 11% in 24 hours, becoming the biggest loser among top ten cryptocurrencies
  • Trading volume surged 83% showing high selling pressure from traders
  • The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) declined 5.76% since its Thursday launch
  • Despite the decline, 80% of derivatives traders remain long on DOGE
  • Price dropped from $0.27 peak to around $0.23 support level

Dogecoin experienced a sharp decline over the weekend, falling more than 11% in 24 hours. The drop made DOGE the worst performer among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Dogecoin (DOGE) PriceDogecoin (DOGE) Price

The selloff began late Sunday night and continued into Monday’s trading session. Price action saw DOGE drop from around $0.27 to support levels near $0.23.

Trading volume jumped 83% during the decline. The increased volume shows high selling pressure and strong trader interest in the move.

At the time of the decline, DOGE was trading around $0.2494. The price action came after a period of relative stability for the memecoin.

The drop coincided with the launch of the first Dogecoin ETF in the United States. The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF started trading on Thursday under the ticker DOJE.

ETF Performance Disappoints

The new ETF failed to generate positive momentum for Dogecoin. DOJE declined 5.76% since its debut, closing Friday at $24.80.

The fund holds a combination of DOGE and DOGE derivatives. REX Shares positioned the ETF as offering regulated access to Dogecoin exposure.

The ETF issuer included disclaimers about the fund’s performance. They stated that investing in DOJE is not equivalent to investing directly in DOGE.

The company also noted that the ETF’s performance is not designed to replicate the underlying asset exactly. This disclaimer may have dampened investor enthusiasm.

Trading volumes for the ETF remained modest in its first days. The lackluster reception contrasted with hopes for institutional adoption.

Market Sentiment Remains Mixed

Despite the price decline, derivatives data showed mixed sentiment. Nearly 80% of traders remained long on DOGE according to Coinglass data.

This suggests many traders still expect upward price movement. The high long ratio occurred even as spot prices were falling.

Market cap for Dogecoin dropped to around $34.5 billion during the decline. This represented a decrease from previous weekly highs near $40 billion.

Total trading volume across all exchanges exceeded $4.3 billion. This nearly doubled the 50-day average trading volume.

The volume surge indicated both institutional rebalancing and retail participation. Large traders appeared to be adjusting positions during the selloff.

Source: TradingView

Technical analysts noted the $0.25 level as key support. Some pointed to accumulation activity at this price point.

Resistance levels remain near $0.27 based on recent trading patterns. A break above this level could signal renewed upward momentum.

The decline occurred during a period of broader crypto market weakness. Other major cryptocurrencies also faced selling pressure over the weekend.

Global risk sentiment has been fragile due to macroeconomic uncertainty. Regulatory scrutiny on cryptocurrencies has also increased recently.

Current Market Position

As of Monday, DOGE was trading in the $0.24 to $0.26 range. The price found some stability after the initial sharp decline.

Analysts are watching key technical levels for future direction. Support at $0.25 and resistance at $0.27 remain important price points.

Conservative forecasts suggest possible further downside to $0.23 if selling continues. More optimistic predictions point to potential recovery toward $0.28-$0.30.

The average September price target among analysts sits around $0.263. Some experts see potential highs near $0.268 if market conditions improve.

Current trading volumes remain above average levels. This suggests continued active participation from both retail and institutional traders.

The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price: Drops 18% as Weekend Massacre Wipes Out Recent Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

The post Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price momentum is heading toward an ambitious target of $9,000 by 2025. However, discussions within crypto circles suggest that ETH may not be the only crypto  making headlines. Analysts are buzzing about LBRETT, an emerging meme token that some believe could experience explosive growth, with projections of up to 120x returns over the same period. Here’s why this could be a game changer: Is Layer Brett (LBRETT) The Next Big Meme Coin Sensation?  Layer Brett runs on Ethereum, but it doesn’t play by the tired rules of tokens that promise the world, jam the network, and leave users holding the bag. This is mainly because its foundation was built for speed, scale and brutal efficiency. Transactions settle almost instantly, and gas fees are so low they barely register, making it practical in a world where no one wants to spend five dollars to move fifty cents. This single advantage pushes Layer Brett into the same weight class as Optimism, Arbitrum, and zkSync, though its story carries none of their corporate polish. As evident from its ecosystem, Layer Brett was not a product born in a boardroom, wrapped in investor gloss and polished strategy decks. Instead, it was built by a community that wanted to own the rails they were running on, and that raw intent bleeds into its design.  Layer Brett’s staking follows the same ethos such that holders can stake their LBRETT tokens with ETH, USDT, or BNB, with no gatekeepers, no KYC checks, and no middlemen. Just users in full control of their money. But Layer Brett doesn’t stop at function. This is mainly because its architecture folds in gamified layers, NFT integrations, and transparent tokenomics that show exactly where value flows.  Rather than a black box where trust is demanded, users see the mechanics and…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,08162-7,71%
Threshold
T$0,01534-5,71%
Binance Coin
BNB$1 017,7-3,77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 16:24
Share
Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

U.S. stocks were flat after last week's record highs, with futures slightly down across major indexes.
Union
U$0,01194-10,15%
Movement
MOVE$0,1171-7,35%
Major
MAJOR$0,13756-12,67%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 16:33
Share
UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation

UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation

The UAE is seeking industry input on new tax reporting rules to meet market needs as it continues to build out its region as a crypto hub.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 15:20
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Eyes $9K In 2025; Analysts Believe Layer Brett Could 120x In The Same Window

Markets move sideways as global stocks lack direction

UAE Signs Crypto Tax Reporting Agreement, Opens Industry Consultation

Pump.fun has accounted for 95% of Memecoin issuance platform revenue for 7 consecutive weeks

SOOHO.IO and Chainlink Launch Project Namsan to Promote Stablecoin Forex Innovation in South Korea