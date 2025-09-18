Dogecoin ETF Set to Go Live Today

Altcoins

The U.S. market is about to see a first-of-its-kind moment in crypto investing.

Beginning September 18, investors are expected to be able to buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied directly to XRP and Dogecoin, bringing two of the most recognizable digital assets into mainstream brokerage accounts.

The products — the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — are being launched through a partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds.

It marks the first time spot XRP and spot DOGE exposure will be available in ETF form for U.S. traders, a move that analysts describe as historic for the broader digital asset space.

Industry voices quickly highlighted the importance of the rollout. ETF Store President Nate Geraci noted that the launch not only introduces the first Dogecoin ETF but also finally delivers spot XRP access for traditional investors.

Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart confirmed that trading will begin September 18, following a brief delay from the original timeline.

Both ETFs are housed under a single prospectus that also covers planned funds for TRUMP and BONK, though those launches have yet to receive confirmed dates. By wrapping these tokens in an ETF structure, investors will no longer need to navigate crypto exchanges or wallets to gain exposure — instead, access will be as simple as purchasing shares through a brokerage account.

The arrival of these products could set the stage for a wave of new altcoin-based ETFs, expanding the landscape beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum and opening the door to mainstream adoption of other popular tokens.

