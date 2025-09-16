Dogecoin Price Prediction; SHIB Latest News & What Is Predicted As The Next 100x Crypto In 2025

As the crypto market makes an upward push, investors keenly follow the latest Dogecoin price prediction and Shiba Inu's market moves.

But experts are saying Layer Brett, a new crypto, is ready to make major moves. This Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is currently in presale at $0.0058, offering early entry to an ecosystem blending meme culture with genuine utility.

Analysts project significant growth for $LBRETT, suggesting it could be the next 100x altcoin.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Recent developments

Dogecoin is the center of attention for its spot DOGE ETF, a first for the meme coin. This news, along with a recent acquisition of over 500 million DOGE by CleanCore Solutions as part of its strategic treasury plan, has fueled speculation and a notable price rally.

Meanwhile, in Shiba Inu news, SHIB is navigating a security incident on its Shibarium bridge, where an attacker compromised validator keys and attempted to drain millions in BONE tokens. The developers acted swiftly, freezing the stolen funds and halting staking. This incident, while concerning, has prompted a series of security upgrades and a broader review of the ecosystem's infrastructure, highlighting the developers' commitment to user safety and long-term stability.

Layer Brett: The Presale Everyone’s Watching

Layer Brett stands out as it mixes cutting-edge scaling with the unstoppable energy of meme culture. It’s designed to move fast, process transactions instantly, and keep fees at levels so low they hardly exist. On top of that, early investors have the chance to claim extraordinary staking rewards, still over 700% APY. But the clock is ticking. The more people who buy in, the smaller those rewards become, turning early entry into a race.

At only $0.0058 per token, the $LBRETT presale has quickly become one of the most talked about opportunities in the space. Analysts are already pointing to the possibility of 100x growth, a number that has the community buzzing.

Add instant staking, a massive one million dollar giveaway, and a decentralized structure that ensures holders stay in control, and you have a project that’s built to thrive.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: The People's Coin on a New Path

DOGE has transcended its meme status, becoming a major player. The Dogecoin price prediction for the rest of 2025 is bright, especially with its spot DOGE ETF approval.

Technical charts show a clear breakout from a long-term downtrend channel, supported by a decisive golden cross on its moving averages. This is further fueled by a new corporate treasury effort, which is expected to drive a significant price surge in combination with the aforementioned DOGE ETF.

Shiba Inu: The Comeback King

SHIB is an ecosystem with its own decentralized exchange (ShibaSwap) and a Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, which has processed over one billion transactions. The team's ongoing commitment to increasing utility, from gaming to its token-burning mechanism, sets it apart. The recent bridging breach, though unfortunate, was quickly handled, showing SHIB developers’ commitment to the project.

Key indicators like the RSI and MACD suggest SHIB is building upward pressure. With the growing adoption of its Shibarium network, analysts are forecasting a significant rally.

Which is The Next 100x Coin?

Both DOGE and SHIB are powerful players and lead the meme market. But given the fact that they have already established themselves and a swelling market cap, both are unlikely to do 100x this year.

But Layer Brett can. The $LBRETT presale is running at $0.0058. Get in on the 100x coin today.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.