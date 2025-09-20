ProfitableMining launches new cloud mining contracts supporting BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGO. Users report daily returns exceeding $5,920 with flagship plans.ProfitableMining launches new cloud mining contracts supporting BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGO. Users report daily returns exceeding $5,920 with flagship plans.

DOGO Investors Earn Over $5,920 in Daily Profits with ProfitableMining Cloud Mining

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 00:02
Bitcoin
BTC$115,380.15-2.06%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13897-0.91%
Litecoin
LTC$114.07-3.86%
Ethereum
ETH$4,445.48-3.70%
bitcoin cloud mining

September 19, 2025 – London

ProfitableMining, a leading global cloud mining platform, has officially announced the release of its latest high-performance cloud mining contracts, designed to deliver high returns for holders of mainstream and community tokens, including DOGO (Dogoverse). According to official data, some users have already achieved daily mining returns exceeding US$5,920, setting a new record for the platform.

Industry experts consider this a significant step forward in the “hold-to-earn” strategy for crypto assets, offering a new path to value realization for mid-cap assets such as DOGO.

Three Contract Tiers Introduced, With Flexible Payouts

The newly launched mining contracts are available in three tiers — Standard, Enhanced, and Flagship — and support a range of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, and DOGO, meeting the needs of users across experience levels.

Key features of the new contracts:

Daily payouts, with real-time earnings distribution and enhanced liquidity

⚙️ Advanced liquid-cooled mining rigs, improving efficiency by over 30%

🍃 Green energy data centers, offering lower operating costs and improved sustainability

DOGO Community Emerges as Top Beneficiary

According to platform data, DOGO users have shown the highest participation rates in the early stages of the contract rollout. Many leveraged DOGO tokens to offset part of the contract cost, enabling daily earnings to exceed US$5,920 under the flagship plan, significantly shortening the return cycle.

“This was our first in-depth integration test involving a mid-cap community token. The strong engagement from the DOGO community enabled us to validate the effectiveness of our contract model faster than expected.”
Christopher Nicholas, Head of Product, ProfitableMining

Positive User Feedback: From “HODLing in Uncertainty” to “Effortless Daily Income”

Many users noted that ProfitableMining allowed them to extract extra value from their DOGO holdings while reducing concerns over market volatility.

“I used to just hold my DOGO in my wallet and hesitate during market swings. Now, I’m getting steady daily earnings — it’s a game changer.”
— @DogoMiner88, community user

New users also reported that the platform interface is intuitive and beginner-friendly, with no technical knowledge or hardware required — true one-click mining participation.

Why Are DOGO Holders Flocking to ProfitableMining?

In a competitive cloud mining landscape, ProfitableMining stands out for its consistent yields, transparency, and user-first approach. With some users already surpassing US$5,920 in daily returns, it’s becoming a top choice for long-term crypto investors.

Key platform advantages:

Fully licensed in the UK, ensuring legal and regulatory compliance
🎁 Sign-up bonus of $17 + daily check-in reward of $0.9, no upfront investment required
🔐 Bank-grade security, with advanced encryption and multi-layered protection
📊 Transparent earnings and contract data, viewable in real-time
⚙️ Flexible mining contracts, supporting BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, and more
🌱 100% renewable energy, enabling sustainable and eco-friendly mining
💸 Automated daily earnings distribution, no manual action needed

ProfitableMining Contract Plans Overview

Whether you’re just starting or looking to scale up, ProfitableMining offers a range of mining contracts to suit every investor:

Starter Plan: $100 investment, 2-day duration, earns $4.50/day — total net profit: $9

Avalon Miner Contract: $1,300 investment, 8-day duration, earns $29.80/day — total net profit: $239.19

S21 XP Immersion Rig: $4,900 investment, 22-day duration, earns $122.50/day — total net profit: $2,695

Water-Cooled Mining Package: $13,000 investment, 35-day duration, earns $338/day — total net profit: $11,830

Institutional-Grade Mining Container: $50,000 investment, 35-day duration, earns $1,350/day — total net profit: $47,250

For full details and current offers, visit Profitablemining.com

Security & Sustainability: The ProfitableMining Commitment

In the world of crypto mining, security and compliance are non-negotiable. ProfitableMining strictly adheres to global regulatory standards and implements top-tier cryptographic protections to safeguard user funds and data. The platform offers full operational transparency, allowing users to monitor earnings, contract performance, and asset status in real time.

Additionally, 100% of our mining operations run on clean energy, ensuring a low carbon footprint and long-term sustainability. By promoting green mining, we believe we can deliver not just profit, but also meaningful environmental impact.

Shaping the Future of Inclusive Digital Finance

With smart contracts and blockchain technology reshaping global finance, ProfitableMining is at the forefront of this transformation. We are building an inclusive and accessible mining ecosystem, where anyone can participate in the next generation of wealth creation.

The future of finance doesn’t belong to a few — it belongs to those who take action.

ProfitableMining — your first step into the financial revolution.

📩 Get in Touch
 🌐 Website: https://www.profitablemining.com
📧 Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
2025/09/17 23:45
2025/09/18 00:17
2025/09/18 00:30
