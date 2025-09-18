Don’t Just HODL — Earn! BlockchainFX Presale Beats Polygon and Polkadot For Passive Income Opportunities

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 19:07
Threshold
T$0.01734+3.70%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01715-1.60%
Salamanca
DON$0.000686+5.21%
Polkadot
DOT$4.573+9.08%

Crypto has always rewarded patience, but in 2025 investors aren’t content with simply holding. The next wave of interest is in tokens that pay you daily while you wait for price growth. With Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) long established as staking plays, a new challenger has entered the scene: BlockchainFX (BFX). Analysts argue its combination of high APY, USDT payouts, and fast-rising presale makes it the stronger option for those chasing serious passive income.

BlockchainFX – Staking That Pays Now

At the heart of BlockchainFX’s appeal is its dual-income model. Holders can stake BFX for up to 90% APY while also tapping into reward pools distributing as much as $25,000 in USDT daily. That means payouts arrive in both native tokens and stablecoins, giving investors predictable income streams that Ethereum and Cardano stakers could only dream of in their early years.

The opportunity goes further. BlockchainFX has already attracted over 9,600 participants and raised $7.5 million, with the presale price climbing to $0.024. Each stage pushes the token higher, rewarding early buyers disproportionately. Analysts forecast a launch price of $0.05 and a long-term trajectory toward $5, implying as much as 500x upside.

Scarcity is built into the model. Every stage sells out quickly, and whales are moving in before retail catches on. For now, investors can still use the BLOCK30 code at BlockchainFX.com to claim 30% more tokens, but this promotion is limited.

Unlike many presales, BlockchainFX is already live. The platform processes millions in daily trading volume across crypto, forex, stocks, and commodities, proving that demand isn’t theoretical. The combination of daily income, presale scarcity, and real adoption is why analysts see BFX as the most exciting passive income opportunity of 2025.

Polygon – Reliable Staking, Lower Yields

Polygon has become a core layer-2 solution for Ethereum, offering low fees and high transaction throughput. Its staking model is established, with validators and delegators earning annual yields of 4–6% depending on market conditions.

While reliable, Polygon’s staking returns pale in comparison to newer entrants like BlockchainFX. MATIC has matured into a large-cap token, meaning the explosive upside of its early years has already passed. Analysts view Polygon as a strong infrastructure play but not the project where investors will see 100x returns or double-digit daily income.

Polkadot – Accessible Staking, Slower Growth

Polkadot remains one of the most accessible networks for staking, with DOT holders typically earning around 10–14% APY through nomination pools. Its parachain model continues to attract projects, and the network has proven technically resilient.

That said, DOT’s market performance has been underwhelming compared to newer tokens. Price action has struggled to keep pace with competitors, and while staking rewards are decent, they are not life-changing. For investors chasing high-frequency passive income and explosive presale growth, Polkadot lags behind.

Don’t Just Hold — Earn With BlockchainFX Before the Price Rises

Polygon and Polkadot offer respectable staking models, but their returns reflect their maturity. For those looking to combine daily payouts with 500x upside potential, BlockchainFX stands out. At just $0.024, with staking up to 90% APY, daily USDT rewards, and a presale structure that rewards early movers, BFX gives investors a chance to earn while their capital grows.

With over 9,600 investors already in, each presale stage driving the price higher, and the BLOCK30 bonus code still live for 30% more tokens, the window for maximum gains is shrinking fast.

If the last cycle proved anything, it’s that waiting costs more than it saves. For investors serious about passive income and exponential upside, BlockchainFX is the move to make before the next price jump.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin