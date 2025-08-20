Early Bitcoin Domain Portfolio With 280+ Names Heads to Auction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 11:10
Bitcoin
Early Bitcoin Domain Portfolio With 280+ Names Heads to Auction

A massive collection of more than 280 Bitcoin-related domain names, many dating back to 2010, is set to hit the auction block in what could be one of the largest crypto domain sales to date.

The portfolio, managed by Australia-based Lloyds Auctions, spans nearly every corner of the Bitcoin ecosystem, covering payments, wallets, exchanges, education, and infrastructure. Some of the most notable names include BitcoinBlockchain.com, BitcoinWallets.com, BitcoinExchanges.com, BitcoinRemittances.com, and BitcoinBooks.com.

The collection also includes country-focused addresses like JapanBitcoin.com, GermanyBitcoin.com, AfricaBitcoin.com, and UnitedKingdomBitcoin.com, adding to speculation that the original registrations may have been tied to early Bitcoin enthusiasts or even members of its developer community.

“Owning the Language of Bitcoin”

Lee Hames, chief operations officer at Lloyds Auctions, described the lot as “a full suite of digital assets that define the Bitcoin space online.” According to Hames, the buyer won’t just be securing domain names, but “the language of Bitcoin’s digital economy.”

This auction comes after Lloyds’ record-breaking sale of XBT.com for $3 million in April, setting a benchmark for Bitcoin-related digital properties.

Bitcoin Domains Join High-Value Internet Sales

Premium domain sales have long commanded eye-watering valuations. Voice.com sold for $30 million in 2019, while 360.com went for $17 million in 2015. In the crypto space, BTC.com sold for $1 million in 2014, ETH.com fetched $2 million in 2017, and Crypto.com’s acquisition by Monaco in 2018 was estimated at $10–12 million.

More recent deals include NFTs.com at $15 million in 2022 and CryptoBank.com for $1.35 million the same year. Earlier this year, Lloyds’ $3 million XBT.com sale reinforced the enduring value of premium Bitcoin-related domains.

Web3 Domains Enter the Race

Alongside traditional .com addresses, blockchain-based Web3 domains have emerged as an alternative for digital identity. Services like Ethereum Name Service (.eth) and Unstoppable Domains allow users to register blockchain-native extensions such as .crypto and .nft, which function as wallet addresses as well as identifiers.

These too have generated major sales: Paradigm.eth sold for about $1.5 million in 2021, while 000.eth fetched $320,000. As adoption grows, both traditional and blockchain-based naming systems are becoming valuable pieces of crypto’s digital infrastructure.

Outlook

With more than 280 early Bitcoin-related domains bundled together, Lloyds Auctions is marketing the sale as a rare opportunity to capture a slice of internet history tied to the rise of cryptocurrency. If past sales are any indication, bidding could reach into the millions — especially as Bitcoin itself trades near all-time highs.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Source: https://coindoo.com/early-bitcoin-domain-portfolio-with-280-names-heads-to-auction/

