ECB Urges 100 € Cash Reserve Per Person For Crises

While Europe accelerates towards digital payments and prepares the digital euro, the ECB creates a surprise. It recommends keeping cash at home. This injunction reveals a reality too often overlooked in official speeches: the fragility of digital systems in the face of crises. Such a deliberate return to cash does not mark a step backwards, but a clear anticipation of systemic risks, between outages, geopolitical tensions and cyberattacks.
