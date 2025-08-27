Eclipse Labs Cuts 65% of Staff and Appoints Sydney Huang as CEO

TLDR

  • Eclipse Labs cuts 65% of its workforce and pivots toward building consumer-facing apps.

  • Sydney Huang, former Product Lead, becomes the new CEO following Vijay Chetty’s departure.

  • Eclipse’s ES token drops 65% since its July launch after the TGE event.

  • Despite layoffs, Eclipse will maintain its Layer 2 infrastructure and focus on user applications.

Eclipse Labs, a Layer 2 blockchain developer, has announced a major restructuring that includes a leadership change and significant workforce reductions. The company revealed on Monday that Sydney Huang, known as “0xSydney” on X, would take over as CEO following the voluntary departure of Vijay Chetty, also known as “Litquidity.” This leadership change marks a shift in the company’s focus from infrastructure to building consumer-facing applications.

As part of this transition, Eclipse Labs will reduce its workforce by 65%, affecting approximately 40 employees across various departments including engineering, product, and operations. The company explained that this move was necessary to align its resources with a new strategic direction aimed at developing in-house applications that directly serve end users. This restructuring follows a period of heightened attention for Eclipse, including the token generation event (TGE) for its native ES token.

New Leadership and Strategic Shift at Eclipse Labs

The change in leadership at Eclipse Labs is a significant one, as Sydney Huang takes the helm as CEO. Huang, previously serving as Product Lead for the company, emphasized that while the core mission to build scalable blockchain infrastructure remains, the new focus will be on applications built in-house to attract and serve end users directly.

“Our mission has always been to build infrastructure that can serve real-world applications,” Huang said on X, adding, “The next chapter is about serving end users and building those applications in-house.” This marks a sharp shift from the company’s earlier focus on providing tools and infrastructure to developers. With this pivot, Eclipse Labs aims to drive adoption through consumer-facing products, hoping to attract new users to its Layer 2 solutions.

Challenges Following Token Generation Event

The announcement comes shortly after Eclipse Labs launched its token generation event (TGE) for its native ES token, which is deployed on Ethereum, Eclipse, and Solana. Since its July launch, the price of the ES token has dropped by over 65%, falling from an initial price near $0.45 to approximately $0.16 by late Monday. This price decline highlights the challenges Eclipse Labs is facing in its efforts to establish itself as a significant player in the blockchain space.

Despite the drop in token value, the company remains committed to its Layer 2 infrastructure, which is designed to combine Solana’s speed with Ethereum’s security. Eclipse Labs intends to continue operating and improving this infrastructure, but with a new focus on developing applications that can attract real-world users. This transition reflects the company’s response to market feedback and the broader challenges of sustaining a successful blockchain ecosystem.

Eclipse Labs’ Future Outlook and Continuing Development

While the company has experienced setbacks, Eclipse Labs remains focused on its core Layer 2 network and plans to continue its development in that space. The Ethereum-connected rollup, launched in November 2024, utilizes Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM), offering a unique combination of scalability and security.

This infrastructure, known as “Solana on Ethereum,” has the potential to attract new projects looking to scale decentralized applications.

Despite the layoffs and restructuring, the company’s commitment to building user-facing applications signals a shift in priorities, as it seeks to bring more accessible and practical solutions to market. With new leadership and a refined strategy, Eclipse Labs aims to enhance its platform’s relevance and adoption among end-users. The company has raised $50 million in funding, which will help support its new direction and bring its vision of a consumer-driven blockchain ecosystem closer to reality.

