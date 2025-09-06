Edgen and Sahara AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Pioneer Decentralized Validation in Market Intelligence

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:08
LayerEdge
EDGEN$0.006893+12.92%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005185+6.90%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21193-0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016727+0.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+1.25%
SaharaAI
SAHARA$0.09103-0.28%

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, September 6th, 2025, FinanceWire

Edgen, an AI operating system for stocks and crypto markets, today announced its collaboration with Sahara AI, a leading decentralized artificial intelligence network. Through this collaboration, Edgen will leverage Sahara AI’s data validation capabilities in a targeted pilot initiative aimed at improving the precision and dependability of AI-generated insights in the stock and cryptocurrency markets.

Convergence in Data Integrity

Edgen and Sahara AI are partnering on a focused application of decentralized validation within market intelligence. This ensures that the insights used by its agents are accurate, reliable, and validated. It is an early step toward raising the standard of trust in data that powers cross-asset analysis, where investors demand clarity most, due to data fragmentation and overload.

Building Trust With Verified Information

  • Verified Market Insights: Sahara AI supports Edgen’s cross-asset analyses through its decentralized verification procedures applied in this first stage of collaboration.
  • Expanded Edgen Store: The platform begins incorporating Sahara AI validation methods, elevating the standard of insights available to users.
  • Trusted Foundation: This first stage establishes a framework for market insights transparency and trust that will expand with future integrations.

Trust Through Decentralized Verification

Sahara’s decentralized architecture of AI distributes validation across independent nodes. This yields diverse and trustworthy insights. By combining this structure with Edgen’s cross-asset intelligence system platform in a selective rollout, signals and reports gain an added layer of assurance. Investors receive information they can act on with greater confidence, knowing that behind the interface, verification has been factored into the process.

Looking Ahead

This collaboration marks the first stage of deeper integration between Edgen and Sahara AI. Users can anticipate ongoing enhancements, expanded verification procedures, and an increasingly powerful platform for stock market and cryptocurrency intelligence.

About Edgen

Edgen is an AI Co-Pilot for investors, bringing stocks and crypto together into one unified intelligence layer. It addresses market data overload and information asymmetries by orchestrating hundreds of expert tools, agents, and data sources into a single interface, turning fragmentation into clear, actionable insights for investors of all backgrounds. Edgen integrates AI assistants, real-time social sentiment, and blockchain analytics to automate analyses, optimize portfolios, and identify market entry points with ease.

Backed by leading investors such as Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures, Edgen’s team brings together former Wall Street quantitative traders and core Web3 protocol developers, building the cognitive infrastructure for next-generation open finance.

Website: https://www.edgen.tech/ 

X/Twitter: https://x.com/EdgenTech 

Media contact: [email protected] 

About Sahara AI

Sahara AI is a decentralized blockchain platform that brings together crowdsourced data labeling, model development, and on-chain AI asset trading. Contributors earn SAHARA tokens as they help build and refine AI models.

Contact

Kelvin Yeo
[email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/edgen-and-sahara-ai-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-pioneer-decentralized-validation-in-market-intelligence/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

The post Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent of Truth Social linked to U.S. President Donal Trump, closed a purchase agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com that gives it 684.4 million Cronos CRO$0.2715 tokens. The $105 million transaction, split between cash and stock, amounts to about 2% of the circulating supply of the token, the firms said in a Friday press release. Both CRO and Trump Media’s shares will remain locked up for a set period, they added. DJT stock and CRO were both little-changed in Friday trade. The agreement is part of a broader partnership between the two companies that will bring CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ as a rewards feature. Trump Media said it will store the tokens with Crypto.com’s custody service and stake them to generate additional income. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the move marks the beginning of wider adoption efforts for CRO, while Trump Media chair Devin Nunes called the token a “versatile utility” tool for payments and transfers. The deal follows Trump Media’s launch of a separate entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is preparing to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply through a planned SPAC merger. That venture aims to create a digital asset treasury focused on stacking CRO tokens. Trump Media is pushing deeper into finance and digital assets, revealing plans to roll out multiple crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The firm also held $2 billion in bitcoin BTC$110,852.27, according to its Q2 report. Read more: Trump Media, Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Jumps 25% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/trump-media-closes-on-purchase-of-usd105m-in-cronos-tokens-in-crypto-com-deal
Union
U$0.00963-13.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377+0.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.88-0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:12
Share
SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-grayscale-polkadot-etf-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:13
Share
Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

The post Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.…
Sidekick
K$0.1523-3.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130732-0.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001601-0.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:48
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.