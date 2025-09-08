El Salvador Buys 21 BTC to Celebrate Bitcoin Day

Bitcoin

El Salvador has once again reaffirmed its commitment to Bitcoin, this time by making a symbolic purchase of 21 BTC – worth about $2.3 million – to mark the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law.

President Nayib Bukele announced the buy on social media, describing it as a way to honor “Bitcoin Day,” the moment in 2021 when the country first recognized BTC as legal tender.

Reserves Keep Growing Despite Criticism

The latest acquisition lifts the nation’s Bitcoin holdings to more than 6,300 BTC, valued at just over $700 million. For months, the government’s National Bitcoin Office has also been quietly adding to reserves with a one-BTC-per-day accumulation plan, showing that its strategy is not merely symbolic but systematic.

Security and Regulation Updates

The celebration comes shortly after El Salvador distributed its holdings across 14 wallets as a safeguard against potential future risks, including so-called quantum threats. At the same time, lawmakers approved new legislation giving major banks and financial institutions the green light to offer Bitcoin and digital asset services to professional investors.

IMF Disagreement Lingers

The continued buying runs counter to statements made in July by the finance ministry and central bank, which told the IMF that public purchases had ended earlier this year under the terms of a loan deal. Bukele, however, has repeatedly dismissed outside pressure, insisting in March that accumulation “won’t stop now, and it won’t stop in the future.”

For Bukele, the 21 BTC buy was less about balance sheets and more about sending a message: El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment is alive, defiant, and still growing four years on.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article