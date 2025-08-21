Elizabeth Peng Appointed as COO of Celo Foundation to Drive Vision 2030

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 22:00
Caroline Bishop
Aug 20, 2025 12:49

Elizabeth Peng has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the Celo Foundation to lead Vision 2030, aiming for growth in the Celo blockchain ecosystem.



Elizabeth Peng Appointed as COO of Celo Foundation to Drive Vision 2030

Elizabeth Peng’s New Role

In a strategic move to drive its ambitious Vision 2030, the Celo Foundation has appointed Elizabeth Peng as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). According to the Celo Foundation, Peng will oversee the execution of the organization’s agenda to expand the onchain economy and enhance the adoption of the Celo blockchain platform.

Peng’s Journey at Celo

Elizabeth Peng joined the Celo Foundation in May 2022 as Head of Communications. She brought with her a wealth of experience from her tenure in journalism, strategic consulting, and sustainability sectors. Since her arrival, Peng has played a pivotal role in elevating Celo’s narrative on a global scale, building connections with communities and partners aligned with Celo’s mission to foster global prosperity.

In July 2023, Peng transitioned to Head of Marketing and Communications, where she was instrumental in Celo’s strategic positioning during its transition from an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain to an Ethereum Layer 2 solution. Her leadership has been crucial in enhancing Celo’s voice within the broader crypto ecosystem, emphasizing real-world adoption, stable assets, and the core values of the Foundation.

Vision 2030 and Future Prospects

As COO, Peng will now manage the Foundation’s day-to-day operations, supporting its expanding network of builders, partners, and community members. Her leadership is expected to be pivotal as the Foundation seeks to scale its positive impact use cases and further integrate within the Ethereum community.

Rene Reinsberg, President of the Celo Foundation and Co-Founder of Celo, expressed confidence in Peng’s capabilities, stating, “Her ability to combine strategic vision with operational discipline makes her the ideal leader to help guide the Foundation through this next phase of growth and impact.”

With Peng at the helm as COO, the Celo Foundation is set to embark on a transformative journey, leveraging her expertise to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the rapidly evolving blockchain landscape.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/elizabeth-peng-appointed-coo-celo-foundation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
