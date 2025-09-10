Eminem’s Blockbuster Albums Return Together As His Latest Releases Fall

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:13
B
B$0.59463-5.68%
Sidekick
K$0.1623-2.69%
Union
U$0.00947-5.95%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03541-1.11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3797+3.35%

Eminem’s The Eminem Show and Curtain Call 2 reenter the U.K. charts as Stans and new single “Everybody’s Looking at Me” slip slightly in their second week. Eminem won Music Video of the Year at ‘The Source Hip Hop Music Awards 2000’ at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca. 8/22/00. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Getty Images

Last week, Eminem charted a new hit song and a new album in the United Kingdom, both of which are attached to his documentary Stans. The full-length that accompanies the feature and a never-before-heard tune included on its tracklist are beginning to fall across the Atlantic, but multiple Eminem projects have returned and become bestsellers again.

The Eminem Show Returns

The Eminem Show returns to the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums chart, reappearing at No. 26. The project has now spent 672 frames on the genre-specific list, where it once climbed all the way to No. 1.

Curtain Call 2 Reenters the Charts

Curtain Call 2 is back on the Official Albums chart, the U.K.’s ranking of the most-consumed albums, EPs, and compilations, which is compiled using a mixture of sales and streams. It reappears at No. 62 while also improving from No. 96 to No. 49 on the Official Album Streaming tally.

Four Eminem Titles Chart Together

The Eminem Show joins three other Eminem titles on the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums chart. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) rises from No. 10 to No. 8, scoring another frame inside the top 10. The Slim Shady LP lifts seven spaces to No. 30, and it celebrates its four-hundredth week on the ranking. Curtain Call dips slightly, slipping from No. 21 to No. 24.

Curtain Call is Still a Hit

Of that trio, only Curtain Call appears on other charts in the U.K. at the moment. The compilation rises slightly on both the Official Albums Streaming and Official Albums tallies, where it continues to live inside the top 40.

Stans Slips in Its Second Week

After debuting last week, Stans falls on both the Official Soundtrack Albums and Official Album Downloads charts, though it remains inside the top 40 on both of them. On the soundtrack list, the set – largely made up of Eminem’s hits – tumbles from No. 19 to No. 38, while on the downloads ranking, the project plunges from No. 52 to No. 74, just two frames into its run.

“Everybody’s Looking at Me” Still Selling

The Stans soundtrack only included one brand new cut, “Everybody’s Looking at Me.” Eminem fans made it a quick bestseller, and this frame it only slips a handful of spaces on both the Official Singles Sales and Official Singles Downloads tallies. The track debuted with only a partial week of activity, as it arrived midweek. Now, with a full seven-day tracking frame behind it, it manages to hold on.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/09/eminems-blockbuster-albums-return-together-as-his-latest-releases-fall/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.22-0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,397.44-0.60%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+5.26%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10144-0.75%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+1.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.2126-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 04:12
Share
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003724-1.76%
Propy
PRO$0.7046+1.38%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06419-0.75%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:49
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic for Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance

ARK Invest Doubles Down on Ethereum (ETH) with Fresh $4.4M Bet on BitMine