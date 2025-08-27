Eminem’s Just-Released Song Soars On iTunes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:44
Eminem’s Stans soundtrack debuts at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart, while new single “Everybody’s Looking at Me” enters the Top Songs list at No. 19. Eminem at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Billboard via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Eminem’s documentary Stans was released in theaters in America, but only for a limited time. The film premieres on Paramount+ on August 26, and on the same day that the project arrives on streaming, a soundtrack album has also been unveiled by the superstar rapper.

Both Stans and a new tune featured on the album have become quick winners on iTunes in America. There’s an insatiable appetite for anything new connected to Eminem — even if one project amounts to little more than a greatest hits release.

The Stans Soundtrack Hits the Top 10

The Stans official soundtrack currently sits at No. 10 on the iTunes Top Albums chart. The top 10 is largely dominated by relatively new releases that have been selling well for days, such as Private Music by Deftones, Karma by Stray Kids, A Matter of Time by Laufey, and new drops from Old Dominion, Three Days Grace, Ghostface Killah, among others.

At the moment, the iTunes Top Albums tally is led once again by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack. That means that full-lengths connected to films bookend the top 10 of the list.

“Everybody’s Looking at Me” Debuts Inside the Top 20

Just one song featured on the Stans soundtrack is also rising on the iTunes Top Songs list, “Everybody’s Looking at Me.” The track features new verses by Eminem over a Dr. Dre beat, and also borrows from a freestyle by Funk Flex that once included lines from Eminem’s late friend Proof.

As of the time of writing, “Everybody’s Looking at Me” sits at No. 19 on the list of the top-selling tracks in America on iTunes.

“Lose Yourself” and The Eminem Show

The Grammy-winning rapper fills two spaces on both rosters. On the songs-only rundown, “Lose Yourself” slips a few spots and dips to No. 134. On the albums side, The Eminem Show blasts back onto the 200-spot iTunes Top Albums chart at No. 148. That set may be buoyed by all the excitement around Stans.

“Bad Guy,” “Not Afraid” and “Rap God”

The Stans soundtrack features 12 tracks, most of which fans are already familiar with, including cuts like “Bad Guy,” “Not Afraid” and “Rap God,” among other popular favorites. Only “Everybody’s Looking at Me” and a live take of “Stan” recorded at Wembley Stadium in 2014 were previously unreleased.

There are actually three versions of “Stan” on the project, including the original with Dido, which opens the set, as well as a live take from the Grammys when Eminem shocked the world by bringing out Elton John. That collaboration closes out the soundtrack.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/26/eminems-just-released-song-soars-on-itunes/

