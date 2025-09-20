The post Eminem’s Newest Album Becomes His Latest To Make It To A Notable Landmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) celebrates one year on the U.K.’s Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, climbing to No. 7 in its fifty-second week. UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of EMINEM (Photo by Sal Idriss/Redferns) Redferns In the United Kingdom, Eminem is a fixture on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. That tally ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs that can be classified by the Official Charts Company as hip-hop, rap, R&B or some other subgenre connected to those styles. The American superstar almost always claims multiple positions on the 40-spot roster, as he remains one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful artists, even decades after his debut. Eminem’s latest album turns one on the genre-specific tally, becoming his latest win to celebrate such a birthday. Eminem’s Album Reaches Its First Year Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) reaches 52 weeks on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. As it makes it to its first year on the tally, the set rises from No. 8 to No. 7. Eminem’s History with The Death of Slim Shady The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) debuted at No. 1 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart in July 2024. So far, in the 52 weeks it has spent somewhere on the tally, the set has racked up six stays at No. 1 and 29 inside the top 10, including the most recent three periods. Eminem’s Years-Long-Charters 13 of the 20 projects Eminem has sent to the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart have lived on the list for at least a year. The longest-running of the bunch is Curtain Call: The Hits, his hugely successful compilation. That set is now up to 924 stays on the… The post Eminem’s Newest Album Becomes His Latest To Make It To A Notable Landmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) celebrates one year on the U.K.’s Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, climbing to No. 7 in its fifty-second week. UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of EMINEM (Photo by Sal Idriss/Redferns) Redferns In the United Kingdom, Eminem is a fixture on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. That tally ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs that can be classified by the Official Charts Company as hip-hop, rap, R&B or some other subgenre connected to those styles. The American superstar almost always claims multiple positions on the 40-spot roster, as he remains one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful artists, even decades after his debut. Eminem’s latest album turns one on the genre-specific tally, becoming his latest win to celebrate such a birthday. Eminem’s Album Reaches Its First Year Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) reaches 52 weeks on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. As it makes it to its first year on the tally, the set rises from No. 8 to No. 7. Eminem’s History with The Death of Slim Shady The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) debuted at No. 1 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart in July 2024. So far, in the 52 weeks it has spent somewhere on the tally, the set has racked up six stays at No. 1 and 29 inside the top 10, including the most recent three periods. Eminem’s Years-Long-Charters 13 of the 20 projects Eminem has sent to the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart have lived on the list for at least a year. The longest-running of the bunch is Curtain Call: The Hits, his hugely successful compilation. That set is now up to 924 stays on the…

Eminem’s Newest Album Becomes His Latest To Make It To A Notable Landmark

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 00:58
1
1$0.007787-30.31%
B
B$0.49142-2.22%
Sidekick
K$0.1557-8.24%
Union
U$0.013978+0.33%
SIX
SIX$0.02192-0.94%

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) celebrates one year on the U.K.’s Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart, climbing to No. 7 in its fifty-second week. UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: Photo of EMINEM (Photo by Sal Idriss/Redferns)

Redferns

In the United Kingdom, Eminem is a fixture on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. That tally ranks the bestselling full-lengths and EPs that can be classified by the Official Charts Company as hip-hop, rap, R&B or some other subgenre connected to those styles.

The American superstar almost always claims multiple positions on the 40-spot roster, as he remains one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful artists, even decades after his debut. Eminem’s latest album turns one on the genre-specific tally, becoming his latest win to celebrate such a birthday.

Eminem’s Album Reaches Its First Year

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) reaches 52 weeks on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. As it makes it to its first year on the tally, the set rises from No. 8 to No. 7.

Eminem’s History with The Death of Slim Shady

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) debuted at No. 1 on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart in July 2024. So far, in the 52 weeks it has spent somewhere on the tally, the set has racked up six stays at No. 1 and 29 inside the top 10, including the most recent three periods.

Eminem’s Years-Long-Charters

13 of the 20 projects Eminem has sent to the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart have lived on the list for at least a year. The longest-running of the bunch is Curtain Call: The Hits, his hugely successful compilation. That set is now up to 924 stays on the ranking. Several other projects, like The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, have managed more than a decade on the list, with 839 and 673 stays, respectively.

Eminem Dominates the Hip Hop and R&B Albums Chart

Coincidentally, 13 of Eminem’s titles that have landed on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart have conquered the ranking. Almost all of his traditional full-lengths have led the charge, and both editions of Curtain Call have managed to do the same.

Eminem Owns Multiple Spots This Week

Eminem fills four spaces on the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart this week. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) is his highest-rising win, and his only top 10. That set is followed by Curtain Call at No. 18, The Slim Shady LP, which climbs from No. 30 to No. 21, and The Eminem Show, which falls several spots to No. 33.

Curtain Call 2 on the Charts

Curtain Call 2 also lives on multiple rankings across the Atlantic, but not the Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart. That compilation declines slightly on both the Official Albums Streaming and Official Albums lists, falling to Nos. 52 and 64, respectively. The original Curtain Call can also be found on those rankings, and in loftier positions than its successor.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/19/eminems-newest-album-becomes-his-latest-to-make-it-to-a-notable-landmark/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132668-7.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017941-3.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.527-0.84%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development