Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 22:10
Enosys has officially announced the launch of Enosys Loans to empower the Flare network with the first-ever XRP-backed stablecoin. For decentralized finance, this achievement represents a significant milestone. Through this, the XRP holders will get the opportunity to mint a trustless and overcollateralized stablecoin, without the need to sell out the tokens.

This protocol was initially launched with FXRP and wFLR, now expanding its existence to staked XRP (stXRP). This milestone is set to extend groundbreaking opportunities across the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Enosys Enables Stability with CDPs Utilization

The Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol is the major driving force behind Enosys Loans. The protocol is set to empower users so that they can mint collateral-backed stablecoins. With this initiative, the platform aims to bring the token’s value close to $1. It further enables users to maintain their assets intact while accessing liquidity.

The stability pool is the essential element of the system, allowing the event of liquidation to cover the outstanding debt. The users are set to leverage mint fees, interest payments, and liquidation rewards to earn real yield by staking their stablecoins.

The protocol has also announced its partnership with the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) to introduce stability and transparency. The Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) strives to provide decentralized and tamper-resistant collateral pricing. As compared to traditional oracles, FTSO is bound to provide high accuracy while protecting participants from centralized data feeds, which are not reliable. 

Enosys Offers a Growth-based Roadmap along with a Friendly Fork of Liquity V2

Enosys is poised to preserve key principles, including decentralization, immutability, and security, while adapting the fair Liquity V2 model for Flare. The platform further aims to add user-friendly borrowing rates, liquidity incentives, and capital efficiency. The XRP holders will get the FXRP locking opportunity for the first time to mint a decentralized stablecoin.

This initiative is set to yield generation, enable borrowing, and liquidity provision across the landscape of decentralized finance. Now, the borrowers can manage their preferred annual percentage rate (APR). But if the stablecoin slips below its peg, it will face high redemption risk with lower interest positions.

In the upcoming journey, stXRP’s integration from Firelight will give users a chance to stake their XRP twice. With this, they will earn staking rewards while acting as collateral. Moreover, Enosys is poised to extend its reach, empowering more Flare-native collaterals, including FLR and additional FAssets.

The expansion will also include Enosys’ collaboration with various DeFi applications. The platform combines XRP’s strength with liquid staking to set the groundwork for scalable and decentralized liquidity, empowering the whole ecosystem of Flare.

