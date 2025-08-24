Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Surge to $175K Declares Bitcoin Maxi

By: Coincentral
2025/08/24 19:27
TLDR

  • Eric Trump predicts BTC at $175K by year-end and $1M in future cycles.

  • Anthony Scaramucci forecasts Bitcoin between $180K–$200K by year-end.

  • Trump claims a nation may secretly hold 200,000 BTC worth $22B.

  • Analysts highlight growing institutional adoption as key market driver.

Eric Trump has forecast that Bitcoin could hit $175,000 before the end of 2025. Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, Trump called himself a “Bitcoin Maxi” and said he now spends more than half of his time on cryptocurrency projects.

He suggested that Bitcoin could surpass $1 million in the coming years.

Trump said that blockchain technology addresses inefficiencies in traditional finance, including settlement delays and slow payment systems. His remarks underscore how political figures are increasingly shaping conversations around digital assets.

Speculation Over Sovereign Bitcoin Holdings

During his speech, Eric Trump also claimed, without presenting evidence, that a country may have quietly accumulated around 200,000 Bitcoin. At current prices near $114,000, such a reserve would be valued at roughly $22 billion.

The assertion has not been independently verified but adds to speculation that governments may be exploring Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Several countries have already signaled interest in digital-asset mining and taxation, while others are rumored to be testing reserve strategies.

His comments come as institutions and governments continue to explore deeper involvement with digital currencies.

Anthony Scaramucci Sets $200K Bitcoin Forecast

Former White House Communications Director and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci also gave his prediction at the symposium. In a CNBC interview, he projected Bitcoin’s price could rise to between $180,000 and $200,000 by year-end.

Scaramucci described his forecast as “cautious,” pointing to institutional demand and citing strong inflows into BlackRock’s IBIT product. “There’s more demand than issued supply of Bitcoin or the existing overall supply in the marketplace,” he said.

Both Scaramucci’s and Trump’s predictions reflect growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term adoption.

Market Analysts Signal Renewed Uptrend

At the same time, independent analysts also expressed optimism. MN Capital founder Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin’s sweep below $112,000 earlier this week gave traders a strong entry point. “A small sweep took place and an immediate massive move upward on Bitcoin,” he wrote on X, adding that the uptrend has returned.

Analyst Jelle also suggested that while short-term retracements may occur, the broader market direction remains upward. Meanwhile, BitQuant reaffirmed his cycle target of $145,000, while Bitwise’s André Dragosch said U.S. retirement plan adoption could drive BTC closer to $200,000.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading near $115,200, consolidating after reaching $117,420 during Friday’s rally.

The post Eric Trump Predicts Bitcoin Surge to $175K Declares Bitcoin Maxi appeared first on CoinCentral.

