EstateX Launches Second Tokenized Offering Following Rapid Sell-Out

EstateX, the property tokenization platform which allows people to invest in real-estate for as little as $100, has signed a strategic tokenization partnership with global hospitality leader Melia Branded Resorts in Cape Verde to bring a luxury beachfront resort in Cape Verde on-chain as its second U.S. property offering. This follows the overwhelming success of the first U.S launch, which sold out in 5-minutes, and a recent record 323ml FDV token launch. The offering is facilitated in collaboration with DNA Fund, co-founded by blockchain veteran and USDT co-founder Brock Pierce. 

Melia, a globally recognized hospitality brand, has 300+ hotels across 30+ countries. This agreement unlocks significant opportunities for tokenizing high-value resort properties, enabling retail and institutional investors to access luxury real estate through fractional ownership and smart contract infrastructure built on the EstateX blockchain.

EstateX’s unique approach blends deep industry partnerships, cutting-edge AI, and a fully integrated blockchain ecosystem to redefine how real-world properties are accessed, tokenized, and traded on-chain. They recently announced their roadmap, which focuses on expanding global property listings, launching their RWA-native L1 blockchain, and scaling AI adoption across the real estate investment lifecycle.

About EstateX

EstateX is a next-generation Web3 platform revolutionizing real estate through tokenization, AI-powered financial tools, and blockchain infrastructure. By enabling fractional property ownership and seamless on-chain access to global real estate, EstateX is redefining how the world invests.

