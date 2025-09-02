Ether Machine Raises $654M Ahead of Nasdaq Debut

Ether Machine has raised $654 million through private Ethereum funding as it approaches its Nasdaq debut. The funding will support the company’s growth and solidify its position as a key player in the Ethereum ecosystem. Backed by major crypto investors, Ether Machine plans to list publicly in late 2025, offering institutional investors a new way to gain exposure to ether. This milestone reflects rising confidence in Ethereum’s future and the growing interest in crypto-based financial products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.