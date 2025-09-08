Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply surged to a record $165 billion after $5 billion in weekly inflows, cementing its RWA market dominance.

Ethereum added around $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, pushing the total supply of stablecoins on the network to an all-time high.

The stablecoin supply on Ethereum has more than doubled since January 2024 and has reached an all-time high of $165 billion, Token Terminal reported on Sunday.

Figures vary slightly depending on the data provider, as RWA.xyz reports a total of $158.5 billion in Ethereum-based stablecoins, which is also an all-time high, giving the network a commanding market share of 57%.

