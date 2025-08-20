The post Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepescapes Raises $1,200,000 Presale From Crypto Community appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Dubai, UAE, August 19th, 2025, Chainwire

Pepescape ($PESC) has crossed a key milestone in its crypto presale journey, raising over $1.2 million and selling millions of tokens to eager early investors. This strong start positions Pepescape among 2025’s most promising meme coins, with each presale stage progressing steadily and drawing growing investor enthusiasm.

Meme Culture Meets Real Utility

Pepescape isn’t just riding on hype it’s building a durable foundation. The project blends the viral energy of meme culture with clear, credible delivery, designed to resonate with both casual enthusiasts and serious crypto investors.

Powered by Community

Pepescape’s momentum is driven by its passionate global community. Across social platforms, supporters share memes, fan art, and analysis that expand reach and keep the conversation lively. Regular AMAs, giveaways, and transparent updates from the team foster a sense of ownership turning early backers into active advocates.

Building Trust: Gigacex & Coinsult

Trust and credibility sit at the core of the Pepescape ecosystem. Gigacex, Pepescape’s in-house centralized exchange (CEX) initiative, is being developed to provide a secure, user-friendly trading environment aligned with the project’s long-term vision. By building its own exchange, Pepescape aims to control quality, security, and user experience end-to-end.

Complementing this, Pepescape has completed a smart contract audit with Coinsult. The Coinsult review validates contract integrity and alignment with industry best practices an important safeguard in a market where investor protection matters more than ever.

$500,000 Giveaway to Boost Engagement

To sustain momentum, Pepescape launched a $500,000 giveaway, rewarding early community members while increasing visibility and onboarding new participants into the presale.

Entering the Next Growth Phase

With over $1.2 million raised, Pepescape is moving into its next presale phases someone says the next little pepe to x100, with structured price steps designed to reward early adopters. Anticipation is building ahead of future exchange listings, supported by a growing community and clear delivery roadmap.

Why Pepescape Stands Out

In a sector often criticized for lacking substance, Pepescape combines entertainment, community strength, technical assurance (Coinsult audit), and its own exchange initiative (Gigacex). Early participants aren’t just buying a token—they’re joining a cultural brand built for staying power.

About Pepescape

Pepescape is a next-generation meme coin ecosystem that merges viral culture with secure, accessible crypto infrastructure. Powered by $PESC, Pepescape is developing Gigacex, its own centralized exchange, and prioritizes transparency, trust, and community-driven growth to create a lasting environment where utility meets virality.

Official Links:

Website: https://pepescape.io

X (Twitter): https://x.com/pepescapetoken

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PepeScapePortal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepescapecoin

Marketing Manager: [email protected]

Simon Dan

[email protected]