Ethereum Co-Founder Announces Good News for Metamask’s Long-Awaited Altcoin!

Positive news has arrived for MASK, the long-awaited token of MetaMask, one of the world’s most widely used cryptocurrency wallets.

Rumors about the MetaMask token have been circulating since 2021, but recent statements from Joe Lubin have reignited the excitement.

Speaking to The Block, Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joe Lubin said that MetaMask’s long-awaited native token, MASK, may launch sooner.

Joe Lubin said that the MASK token will decentralize core features of MetaMask and potentially give users more say in governance and platform decisions.

If launched, the MASK token could offer rewards, voting power, new use cases, and give the community more options to actively engage with MetaMask.

As you may recall, MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay hinted at the MASK token in an interview in May. Finlay stated that if the token launches, it will be advertised directly in the wallet, saying, “You’ll be able to find a link directly in the wallet.”

*This is not investment advice.

