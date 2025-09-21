Ethereum ($ETH) is trading at $4500, and market experts are following whether the asset can sustain the support. Around $3600 is a buy-the-dip opportunity.Ethereum ($ETH) is trading at $4500, and market experts are following whether the asset can sustain the support. Around $3600 is a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 09:00
Ethereum
ETH$4,476.16+0.28%
ethereum60-1

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4500, and market experts are keenly following whether the asset can sustain the support. Around $3600 is a buy-the-dip opportunity. Michael van de Poppe, a highly popular crypto analyst, elaborated on his expectations for ETH, emphasizing the threats and the opportunities in the existing design.

As the overall crypto market swings around, Ethereum is likely to take a step forward that will shape altcoins in the coming weeks. Investors are also monitoring areas that can either see ETH continue on its upward trend or enter a deeper decline.

Crucial Support Range at $4,200-$4,300

Van de Poppe states Ethereum has an immediate support zone between $4,200 and $4,300. This level has served as a shock absorber to the market over the past few trading sessions and will be vital to hold on to in case ETH is to remain on course.

Loss of this range, however, would lead to an enhanced correction. At that, van de Poppe observes that Ethereum may fall to $3,500 to $3,800 before buyers re-enter the market. This pullback would provide what he calls a tremendous opportunity for long-term investors to stack ETH at a lower price.

Ethereum Resistance and Market Outlook

Ethereum is resisting at $4600. When it cracks over that, then prices will go up once more. Until this point, the ETH is trading within a small range as buyers and sellers struggle against each other.

Market indicators depict that it is a balanced market. RSI stands at 53, which indicates that ETH is neither excessively high nor excessively low. Bears and bulls can have room to serve as sentiment change.

Opportunities Ahead Despite Volatility

Swings may be a concern to some traders, but analysts believe that the overall setup of Ethereum remains fine. New customers have an opportunity to buy it again with a correction, as the price might rise once more due to the demand in the dip zone of 3,500-3,800.

The price of Ethereum remains connected to large macroeconomic tendencies and the level of trust investors place in digital currencies. The current resistance is high, and the key support is low; therefore, the coming weeks will determine the path of ETH.

Currently traders are waiting to know whether Ethereum can support itself between 4200 and 4300 and then break above 4600. Such an outcome will determine whether the market will drop further or begin another rising trend.

