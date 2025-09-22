The post Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: “These Could Become the Foundation of ETH” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that “low-risk DeFi” applications could become a cornerstone of the Ethereum ecosystem. He said this could play a similar role to Google’s search engine, which is its primary source of revenue. Buterin noted that DeFi protocols have become more secure in recent years, establishing a stable core, and that low-risk DeFi (payments, savings, synthetic assets, collateralized lending), in particular, can sustainably support Ethereum. According to Buterin, this space could evolve into innovative solutions like reputation-based lending, prediction markets, and “flatcoins” that could increase global financial inclusion. Buterin said one of the biggest tensions within the Ethereum community is the gap between applications that “economically sustain the ecosystem” and those that “serve the philosophical and cultural goals of ETH.” He explained that NFTs, memecoins, and highly speculative DeFi platforms provide short-term revenue, but in the long term, Ethereum needs sustainable core applications for a $500 billion economy. “It is possible to have low-risk DeFi for Ethereum like Google has search,” Buterin said, adding that applications in this area both contribute economically and are compatible with ETH’s vision of “global, transparent, and permissionless financial access.” Buterin also highlighted the increasing risks in the traditional financial system and argued that a maturing DeFi ecosystem could become as stable as, or even more stable than, traditional finance in the long run, thanks to transparency and automation. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-founder-vitalik-buterin-these-could-become-the-foundation-of-eth/The post Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: “These Could Become the Foundation of ETH” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that “low-risk DeFi” applications could become a cornerstone of the Ethereum ecosystem. He said this could play a similar role to Google’s search engine, which is its primary source of revenue. Buterin noted that DeFi protocols have become more secure in recent years, establishing a stable core, and that low-risk DeFi (payments, savings, synthetic assets, collateralized lending), in particular, can sustainably support Ethereum. According to Buterin, this space could evolve into innovative solutions like reputation-based lending, prediction markets, and “flatcoins” that could increase global financial inclusion. Buterin said one of the biggest tensions within the Ethereum community is the gap between applications that “economically sustain the ecosystem” and those that “serve the philosophical and cultural goals of ETH.” He explained that NFTs, memecoins, and highly speculative DeFi platforms provide short-term revenue, but in the long term, Ethereum needs sustainable core applications for a $500 billion economy. “It is possible to have low-risk DeFi for Ethereum like Google has search,” Buterin said, adding that applications in this area both contribute economically and are compatible with ETH’s vision of “global, transparent, and permissionless financial access.” Buterin also highlighted the increasing risks in the traditional financial system and argued that a maturing DeFi ecosystem could become as stable as, or even more stable than, traditional finance in the long run, thanks to transparency and automation. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-founder-vitalik-buterin-these-could-become-the-foundation-of-eth/

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: “These Could Become the Foundation of ETH”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:29
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04303-3.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08836-3.05%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001831-1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017864+1.08%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4523-0.59%
Ethereum
ETH$4,475.75-0.46%

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that “low-risk DeFi” applications could become a cornerstone of the Ethereum ecosystem. He said this could play a similar role to Google’s search engine, which is its primary source of revenue.

Buterin noted that DeFi protocols have become more secure in recent years, establishing a stable core, and that low-risk DeFi (payments, savings, synthetic assets, collateralized lending), in particular, can sustainably support Ethereum. According to Buterin, this space could evolve into innovative solutions like reputation-based lending, prediction markets, and “flatcoins” that could increase global financial inclusion.

Buterin said one of the biggest tensions within the Ethereum community is the gap between applications that “economically sustain the ecosystem” and those that “serve the philosophical and cultural goals of ETH.” He explained that NFTs, memecoins, and highly speculative DeFi platforms provide short-term revenue, but in the long term, Ethereum needs sustainable core applications for a $500 billion economy.

“It is possible to have low-risk DeFi for Ethereum like Google has search,” Buterin said, adding that applications in this area both contribute economically and are compatible with ETH’s vision of “global, transparent, and permissionless financial access.”

Buterin also highlighted the increasing risks in the traditional financial system and argued that a maturing DeFi ecosystem could become as stable as, or even more stable than, traditional finance in the long run, thanks to transparency and automation.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-founder-vitalik-buterin-these-could-become-the-foundation-of-eth/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,362.28-0.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08851-1.39%
XRP
XRP$2.9774-0.21%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011071+10.74%
Aster
ASTER$1.4899-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Share
Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

As the cryptocurrency market prepares for the potential of a Q4 altseason, investors are shifting their attention to those tokens that are creating tangible utility within the DeFi market. While Cardano (ADA) has been the long-term smart contract challenger for years, a newer player, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is creating a buzz with its lending and […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005199-3.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00183-1.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Top Altcoin Primed to Grab Market Share from Cardano (ADA) in the Upcoming Q4 Altseason

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

BREAKING: Date Set for FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors – Could Impact the Market