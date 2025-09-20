Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Scheduled for December 3 as Blob Capacity Expands

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is expected to launch on December 3. It will double blob capacity and improve scalability, security and validator efficiency.

Ethereum developers have confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade will activate on the mainnet on December 3.

The upgrade, which comes after months of development and testing, introduces several Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs). All of these are designed to improve scalability, reduce costs and strengthen security.

More Details Of The Launch

The launch will be followed by two extra blob capacity hard forks. The first, which is set for December 17, will increase blob limits from 6 to 15 per block. A second, one, which is scheduled for January 7 of next year, will raise that limit further to 21 blobs.

These phased expansions are expected to more than double Ethereum’s current capacity.

Prices will skyrocket as Ethereum becomes more scalable.

Fusaka Upgrade Focuses on Scalability

The Fusaka upgrade is focused heavily on backend improvements rather than visible user-facing features. Developers are setting these in place to make Ethereum faster, more efficient and less resource-intensive for node operators.

One major addition is data availability sampling. This allows validators to check only small portions of data instead of downloading entire blobs. This change reduces bandwidth demands while improving support for Layer 2 rollups.

Blob usage has already increased since the Dencun upgrade in March of last year.

At that time, the average blob count per block stood at 0.9. Today, it has risen to 5.1, according to Dune Analytics data. In sum, Fusaka is preparing Ethereum for higher activity from Layer 2 solutions by raising its blob capacity.

Average blob count per block has been on the rise | source: Dune Analytics

So why do blobs matter?

Blobs store large data sets off-chain. This is one of the things that makes transactions on Layer 2 networks faster and cheaper. With Fusaka, Ethereum will handle more blobs per block and will make rollup-based scaling solutions more efficient.

Validator Exit Queue Hits Record Levels

At the same time, Ethereum is facing pressure from validators. Over 2.6 million ETH, worth about $12 billion, recently entered the exit queue (marking an all-time high). The current wait time for withdrawal is around 43 days, according to the Ethereum Validator Queue.

Meanwhile, the entry queue for new stakers is at a four-week low.

Some analysts are now warning that large amounts of unstaked ETH could create selling pressure in the market.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin responded to these concerns and explained that the lengthy exit process is necessary to maintain security. He argued that reducing the time would make the network “much less trustworthy.”

In Summary

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade stands as an important milestone in the network’s development process.

By doubling blob capacity and reducing resource requirements for nodes, the upgrade sets the stage for cheaper and more scalable transactions.

The rollout also shows Ethereum’s caution in its approach, with extensive testing and audits designed to avoid disruptions.

As blob demand continues to rise and institutional interest in Layer 2 networks grows, Fusaka is expected to set Ethereum up to handle higher volumes while being as secure as ever.

