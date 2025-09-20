Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is expected to launch on December 3. It will double blob capacity and improve scalability, security and validator efficiency. Ethereum developers have confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade will activate on the mainnet on December 3.  The upgrade, which comes after months of development and testing, introduces several Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs). All […] The post Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Scheduled for December 3 as Blob Capacity Expands appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is expected to launch on December 3. It will double blob capacity and improve scalability, security and validator efficiency. Ethereum developers have confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade will activate on the mainnet on December 3.  The upgrade, which comes after months of development and testing, introduces several Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs). All […] The post Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Scheduled for December 3 as Blob Capacity Expands appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Scheduled for December 3 as Blob Capacity Expands

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 02:09
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0184+6.05%

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade is expected to launch on December 3. It will double blob capacity and improve scalability, security and validator efficiency.

Ethereum developers have confirmed that the Fusaka upgrade will activate on the mainnet on December 3. 

The upgrade, which comes after months of development and testing, introduces several Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs). All of these are designed to improve scalability, reduce costs and strengthen security.

More Details Of The Launch

The launch will be followed by two extra blob capacity hard forks. The first, which is set for December 17, will increase blob limits from 6 to 15 per block. A second, one, which is scheduled for January 7 of next year, will raise that limit further to 21 blobs. 

These phased expansions are expected to more than double Ethereum’s current capacity.

Prices will skyrocket as Ethereum becomes more scalable.

Fusaka Upgrade Focuses on Scalability

The Fusaka upgrade is focused heavily on backend improvements rather than visible user-facing features. Developers are setting these in place to make Ethereum faster, more efficient and less resource-intensive for node operators.

One major addition is data availability sampling. This allows validators to check only small portions of data instead of downloading entire blobs. This change reduces bandwidth demands while improving support for Layer 2 rollups.

Blob usage has already increased since the Dencun upgrade in March of last year.

At that time, the average blob count per block stood at 0.9. Today, it has risen to 5.1, according to Dune Analytics data. In sum, Fusaka is preparing Ethereum for higher activity from Layer 2 solutions by raising its blob capacity.

Average blob count per block has been on the rise | source: Dune Analytics

So why do blobs matter?

Blobs store large data sets off-chain. This is one of the things that makes transactions on Layer 2 networks faster and cheaper. With Fusaka, Ethereum will handle more blobs per block and will make rollup-based scaling solutions more efficient.

Validator Exit Queue Hits Record Levels

At the same time, Ethereum is facing pressure from validators. Over 2.6 million ETH, worth about $12 billion, recently entered the exit queue (marking an all-time high). The current wait time for withdrawal is around 43 days, according to the Ethereum Validator Queue.

Meanwhile, the entry queue for new stakers is at a four-week low. 

Some analysts are now warning that large amounts of unstaked ETH could create selling pressure in the market.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin responded to these concerns and explained that the lengthy exit process is necessary to maintain security. He argued that reducing the time would make the network “much less trustworthy.”

In Summary

Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade stands as an important milestone in the network’s development process. 

By doubling blob capacity and reducing resource requirements for nodes, the upgrade sets the stage for cheaper and more scalable transactions.

The rollout also shows Ethereum’s caution in its approach, with extensive testing and audits designed to avoid disruptions. 

As blob demand continues to rise and institutional interest in Layer 2 networks grows, Fusaka is expected to set Ethereum up to handle higher volumes while being as secure as ever.

The post Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade Scheduled for December 3 as Blob Capacity Expands appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act