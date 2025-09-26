Taiko has introduced its new public testnet, Hoodi, which now serves as the primary developer environment. Taiko has rolled out a new public testnet called Hoodi, which went live on Sept. 25. The launch marks a major step in the…Taiko has introduced its new public testnet, Hoodi, which now serves as the primary developer environment. Taiko has rolled out a new public testnet called Hoodi, which went live on Sept. 25. The launch marks a major step in the…

Ethereum layer 2 Taiko rolls out Hoodi public testnet as Hekla nears sunset

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/26 14:07
Solayer
LAYER$0.4139-3.83%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3441-1.93%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05558-0.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00518-4.95%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01754+16.54%

Taiko has introduced its new public testnet, Hoodi, which now serves as the primary developer environment.

Summary
  • The new testnet becomes the main environment as Hekla and Ethereum’s Holesky are deprecated.
  • Hoodi adds preconfirmation support to improve transaction testing and simulate mainnet conditions.
  • Developers must shift to Hoodi and withdraw assets from Hekla before Sept. 30 to avoid disruptions.

Taiko has rolled out a new public testnet called Hoodi, which went live on Sept. 25. The launch marks a major step in the project’s roadmap as it becomes the primary testing environment for developers working on Taiko’s Ethereum-based rollup.

At the same time, the long-serving Hekla testnet will sunset on Sept. 30, in line with the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to deprecate the Holesky testnet that Hekla was built upon.

Since its launch, Hekla played an important role in helping teams experiment with Ethereum (ETH) scaling through Taiko’s first based rollup, Alethia. Developers used it to refine products, test integrations, and ship applications ahead of Taiko’s mainnet deployment.

Now that Holesky has shut down, Taiko is moving its ecosystem to Hoodi to maintain continuity and provide stronger support for future expansion.

Key features of Hoodi testnet

The Hoodi testnet introduces preconfirmations, a feature designed to speed up transaction processing by offering early confirmations before full finality. This mechanism allows developers to test faster transaction flows and simulate mainnet conditions more closely.

Hoodi is also integrated with Ethereum’s validator and staking infrastructure, making it a reliable ground for testing real-world applications. Developers can access it using Taiko’s bridge and faucet tools, ensuring a smooth migration for teams building across the ecosystem.

It is expected that the underlying layer 1 testnet will continue to function until 2028, providing infrastructure providers and staking operators with long-term stability.

Taiko’s upcoming updates

Additional improvements are scheduled for Q4 2025 as part of Taiko’s ongoing roadmap development. Alongside the Shasta hard fork, the project is getting ready to launch the Gwyneth testnet, which will result in improved base fees, reduced transaction costs, and a complete transition to zero-knowledge proofs. Later this year, preconfirmations on the mainnet are also expected.

To prevent any disruptions, developers currently working on Hekla must complete the Hoodi migration by Sept. 30. This includes removing any testnet assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fed rate decision September 2025

Fed rate decision September 2025

The post Fed rate decision September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a widely anticipated rate cut and signaled that two more are on the way before the end of the year as concerns intensified over the U.S. labor market. In an 11-to-1 vote signaling less dissent than Wall Street had anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee lowered its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point. The decision puts the overnight funds rate in a range between 4.00%-4.25%. Newly-installed Governor Stephen Miran was the only policymaker voting against the quarter-point move, instead advocating for a half-point cut. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, looked at for possible additional dissents, both voted for the 25-basis point reduction. All were appointed by President Donald Trump, who has badgered the Fed all summer to cut not merely in its traditional quarter-point moves but to lower the fed funds rate quickly and aggressively. In the post-meeting statement, the committee again characterized economic activity as having “moderated” but added language saying that “job gains have slowed” and noted that inflation “has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Lower job growth and higher inflation are in conflict with the Fed’s twin goals of stable prices and full employment.  “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated” the Fed statement said. “The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen.” Markets showed mixed reaction to the developments, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting losses. Treasury yields were modestly lower. At his post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell echoed the concerns about the labor market. “The marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers is unusual in this less dynamic…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.456-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:44
Share
Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

The post Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has announced the launch of a new open-source protocol called Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in partnership with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and 60 other organizations. This allows AI agents to make payments on behalf of users using various methods such as real-time bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and, most importantly, stablecoins. Let’s explore in detail what this could mean for the broader cryptocurrency markets, and also highlight a presale crypto (Best Wallet Token) that could explode as a result of this development. Google’s Push for Stablecoins Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) uses digital contracts known as ‘Intent Mandates’ and ‘Verifiable Credentials’ to ensure that AI agents undertake only those payments authorized by the user. Mandates, by the way, are cryptographically signed, tamper-proof digital contracts that act as verifiable proof of a user’s instruction. For example, let’s say you instruct an AI agent to never spend more than $200 in a single transaction. This instruction is written into an Intent Mandate, which serves as a digital contract. Now, whenever the AI agent tries to make a payment, it must present this mandate as proof of authorization, which will then be verified via the AP2 protocol. Alongside this, Google has also launched the A2A x402 extension to accelerate support for the Web3 ecosystem. This production-ready solution enables agent-based crypto payments and will help reshape the growth of cryptocurrency integration within the AP2 protocol. Google’s inclusion of stablecoins in AP2 is a massive vote of confidence in dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies and a huge step toward making them a mainstream payment option. This widens stablecoin usage beyond trading and speculation, positioning them at the center of the consumption economy. The recent enactment of the GENIUS Act in the U.S. gives stablecoins more structure and legal support. Imagine paying for things like data crawls, per-task…
Union
U$0.010532+6.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.06119-1.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07331-11.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:27
Share
Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

The Bank of Canada lowered its overnight rate to 2.5% on Wednesday, responding to mounting economic damage from US tariffs and a slowdown in hiring. The quarter-point cut was the first since March and met predictions from markets and economists. Governor Tiff Macklem, speaking in Ottawa, said the decision was unanimous. “With a weaker economy […]
MetYa
MET$0.23-0.86%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07233-3.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:09
Share

Trending News

More

Fed rate decision September 2025

Headwind Helps Best Wallet Token

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

Ether zakt onder 4.000 USD na forse verkoopactiviteit