Ethereum maps a 6-month privacy plan – What changes for users now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 15:38
Key Takeaways

The Ethereum Foundation has launched its “Privacy Stewards” initiative, a roadmap to integrate privacy across the stack. Meanwhile, U.S. regulators are pushing for stricter DeFi surveillance.

The Ethereum [ETH] Foundation just rolled out its “Privacy Stewards for Ethereum” initiative, a 6-month plan to bring features like private transactions, decentralized identity, and even confidential voting into the ecosystem.

The timing isn’t random.

U.S. regulators have been floating new identity requirements for DeFi recently, and Ethereum itself is under pressure, with a record-high validator exit queue. Privacy, it seems, is becoming a survival strategy.

The roadmap for a private Ethereum

The newly rebranded Privacy Stewards of Ethereum (PSE) has set out a 3-6 month plan to bring privacy into every layer of the network, from protocol and infrastructure to applications and wallets.

It includes developing PlasmaFold, a Layer-2 for private transfers, introducing confidential voting, and advancing privacy in DeFi.

In fact, the roadmap also targets long-standing concerns like RPC data leaks and identity exposure, proposing zero-knowledge proof solutions to protect users without sacrificing usability.

The PSE roadmap read,

It added,

Bottom line? Ethereum cannot fulfill its role as a global financial and identity infrastructure without privacy.

Two different paths

But Ethereum’s push for privacy came as U.S. regulators are moving in the opposite direction.

The Treasury Department, under Secretary Scott Bessent, is considering proposals that would bake government identity checks into DeFi smart contracts.

Critics warn the move could hard-code surveillance into DeFi infrastructure.

Vitalik Buterin has been vocal on this front, stressing that privacy is a human right, and in April, he argued that “transparency is more of a bug than a feature.”

Source: vitalik.eth.limo

Validator queue brings new concerns

At the same time, Ethereum has been facing a different kind of pressure.

The validator exit queue has surged to 2.67 million ETH, the highest level in the network’s history. This means many stakers are choosing to withdraw.

Source: X

While exits don’t necessarily mean a loss of faith, they can also be a sign of portfolio rebalancing or profit-taking.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/ethereum-maps-a-6-month-privacy-plan-what-changes-for-users-now/

