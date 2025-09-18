Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025-2031: Is ENS a good investment?

Key takeaways:

Ethereum Name Service price prediction suggests a peak price of $27.47 in 2025.

By 2028, ENS could see significant growth, with predictions suggesting a potential maximum price of $90.31

ENS could achieve its highest price yet, reaching up to $268.90 by 2031.

The Ethereum Name Service is a network that enables crypto enthusiasts to rename their cryptocurrency addresses into something simpler, making them easier to remember. Renaming crypto addresses through ENS will enable users to recollect and write them quickly.

Even though Ethereum Name Service is based on the Ethereum blockchain, it uses its cryptocurrency, ENS. ENS is used for governance purposes on the blockchain network. Users can also send and receive any cryptocurrency with the system’s wallet. The price of ENS has experienced ups and downs since it launched on the market, dropping to as low as $6.7 and hitting an ATH of $85.69.

As decentralized identities and Web3 technology are adopted, ENS positions itself as a key player in this transformative space. How will this affect investors’ perceptions of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) token?

Will ENS go up? How high can ENS go? Will ENS recapture its ATH soon? Let’s get into the Ethereum Name Service price prediction for 2025-2031.

Overview

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Name Service Token ENS Price $23.21 Market Cap $858.77M Trading Volume (24-hour) $53.96Million Circulating Supply 100 Million ENS All-time High $85.69, Nov 11, 2021 All-time Low $6.70, Oct 19, 2023 24-h High $23.74 24-h Low $22.97

Ethereum Name Service technical analysis

Metric Value Price Volatility (30-day Volatility) -25.07% 50-Day SMA $ 25.15 14-Day RSI 48.47 Sentiment Bearish Fear & Greed Index 53 (Neutral) Green Days 14/30 (47%) 200-Day SMA $ 21.93

Ethereum Name Service price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown:

ENS is consolidating near $23.30 on the 1-day chart with support at $23.10 and resistance at $24.87

The 4-hour chart shows price near $23.05 with critical support at $22.59 and fading bearish momentum

A rebound toward $23.92 is possible if support holds but a drop to $22 could follow if it breaks

Ethereum Name Service 1-day price chart

ENSUSD chart by TradingView

The 1-day chart for Ethereum Name Service (ENS) on Sept 17 shows that it is starting to consolidate after a recent drop. The price is now around $23.30, just above the middle Bollinger Band at $23.10. This suggests that this area is short-term support. Resistance stands at $24.87, aligned with the upper band. A 46.13 RSI shows weak momentum, which keeps ENS slightly bearish but not oversold. MACD is still negative, which shows that selling pressure is still there. If bulls can keep the price above $23.10, it could go back up to $24.80. But if this level isn’t protected, it could fall to the $21.34 support level. In general, ENS is trading with a cautious sense of neutrality.

ENS/USD 4-hour price chart analysis

ENSUSD chart by TradingView

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is trading around $23.05 on the 4-hour chart. This shows that it is consolidating after recent drops. The price is close to the lower Bollinger Band at $22.59, which could be a support zone. The price is also close to the upper Bollinger Band at $23.92, which could be a resistance zone. The MACD histogram shows that bearish momentum is fading, but the signals are still negative, which means that there isn’t much upside pressure right now. Balance of Power at -0.62 shows that bears are in charge. If $22.59 holds, ENS might try to bounce back toward $23.26 and $23.92 resistance. But if you don’t defend support, you could be at risk of going down to $22.00. Sentiment in the short term is still weak, but it could improve near support.

ENS technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $22.58 SELL SMA 5 $24.21 SELL SMA 10 $24.42 SELL SMA 21 $ 23.78 SELL SMA 50 $25.15 SELL SMA 100 $ 23.67 SELL SMA 200 $21.93 BUY

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $ 23.14 BUY EMA 5 $23.24 BUY EMA 10 $ 23.78 SELL EMA 21 $24.72 SELL EMA 50 $24.99 SELL EMA 100 $ 24.04 SELL EMA 200 $23.32 SELL

What to expect from ENS?

The 1-day chart shows that ENS is holding steady around $23.30 after a recent drop. Support is near $23.10 and resistance is at $24.87. The RSI at 46 shows that the market is moving in a neutral direction, but the MACD shows that bearish pressure is still there. The price is hovering around $23.05 on the 4-hour chart, which is close to the lower Bollinger Band at $22.59. This shows that this is an important support zone. The MACD histogram shows that bearish strength is fading, but sellers are still in charge because the Balance of Power is weak. A bounce back to $23.92 is possible if $22.59 holds. But if it fails, it could go down even more, to $22. Traders should take caution in the short term due to potential range-bound action.

Is ENS a good investment?

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can be a good investment if you believe in the long-term potential of decentralized domain names and the growing adoption of blockchain technology. ENS offers a unique utility by allowing users to register human-readable names for Ethereum addresses, which simplifies transactions and interactions within the Ethereum ecosystem. Its value could increase as more users and businesses adopt decentralized web services.

Will ENS recover?

The ENS price has experienced a sharp drop followed by a gradual recovery, indicating some resilience in the market. While there has been a rebound from the low, whether ENS will recover depends on continued buying interest and broader market conditions.

Will ENS reach $100?

Forecasts for ENS indicate significant growth potential over the coming years, with the price projected to reach $107.73 on average by 2029. This implies that reaching $100 is plausible within the next few years, driven by positive market trends and increasing adoption.

Will ENS reach $500?

Forecasts for ENS indicate significant growth potential over the coming years. However, attaining $500, while attainable, might not happen anytime soon.

Does ENS have a good long-term future?

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) shows a strong long-term potential based on current predictions. The price is expected to increase significantly over the next several years, with forecasts extending to $268.90 by 2031. This indicates a positive outlook for ENS, supported by ongoing market developments and growing investor interest.

Recent news/opinion on Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) community, the team behind eth.box has unveiled a new feature allowing users to seamlessly transform their .eth domain into a live website. This offering comes at no cost, requiring no additional setup or fees, and ensures that the original ENS domain remains untouched. The service provides users with a free .eth.box subdomain, simplifying the process of hosting content under an ENS identity. This development marks a significant step toward broader web3 adoption, making decentralized web publishing more accessible to domain holders within the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ethereum Name Service price prediction September 2025

In September 2025 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) forecast suggests an average price of $23.22 and a maximum price of $23.88. The minimum price for ENS could reach $21.23

Month Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price September $21.23 $23.88 $28.16

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) forecast for 2025 suggests an average price of $25.12 and a maximum price of $27.47. The minimum price for ENS could reach $24.02.

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2025 $24.02 $25.12 $27.47

Ethereum Name Service price predictions 2026 – 2031

Year Minimum price Average price Maximum price 2026 $36.70 $37.96 $42.40 2027 $51.67 $53.57 $64.30 2028 $74.41 $77.09 $90.31 2029 $104.65 $107.73 $126.96 2030 $154.20 $159.59 $180.84 2031 $226.14 $234.12 $268.90

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2026

In 2026, the Ethereum Name Service price prediction is projected to experience significant growth. The maximum forecasted price is $42.40 with an expected average trading price of $37.96 and a minimum of $36.70.

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2027

The Ethereum Name Service price forecast for 2027 projects a peak price of $64.30. The average price is projected to stabilize around $53.57, with the minimum price being $51.80.

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2028

In 2028, Ethereum Name Service is expected to reach a minimum price of $74.41, a maximum price of $90.31, and an average value of $77.09.

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2029

The price of Ethereum Name Service is expected to reach a minimum level of $104.65 in 2029. Traders can expect a maximum level of $126.96 and an average price of $107.73.

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2030

Ethereum Name Service’s price for 2030 suggests a minimum of $154.20. According to expert analysis, ENS could reach a maximum possible level of $180.84, and an average price of $159.59.

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2031

In 2031, the price of Ethereum Name Service is forecasted to be around a minimum value of $226.14. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) can reach a maximum price of $268.90, and an average trading value of $234.12.

Ethereum Name Service market price prediction: Analysts’ ENS price forecast

Firm Name 2025 2026 Coincodex $ 16.81 $34.28 Digitalcoinprice $47.28 $56.02

Cryptopolitan’s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) price prediction

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025 – 2031

Cryptopolitan’s overall Ethereum Name Service price predictions present a promising outlook through 2031. ENS is expected to experience substantial growth, with 2025 projections showing a peak of about $26.66. Also, prices will rise to a maximum of $255.80 by 2031.

Ethereum Name Service historic price sentiment

ENS started at $10.75 in January 2022, peaked at $15.21 in March, then declined to $9.28 by June. The price stabilized around $8.01 in September and rebounded to $10.75 by December.

In early 2023, ENS rose sharply from $15.90 to $22.41 in March, driven by high trading volumes. It then dropped to $9.28 by June and saw a modest recovery to $9.67 by December.

By 2024, ENS surged to $30.69 by March, fell to $14.60 in April, and rebounded to $25.85 in May. It peaked at $31.06 in July, reached $21.1 in September, and is currently trading between $17.18 and $18.88 in October.

In November, ENS hit a peak price of $46.76. By mid-December, the coin reached a high of $50.22 and closed the year at $32.96.

ENS opened trading in 2025 at $32.96 and is currently trading between $30.13 and $32.42.

However, the closing price for ENS in January was $31.52.

As of February 2025, ENS was trading at $26.4.

ENS value decreased further in March as it dipped to the $20 range.

In April, ENS is trading between $12 and $15.

ENS ended April at $16.27. At the start of May, the ENS price is trading between $12.54 and $19.4

ENS ended May at $22.85. In June, ENS is trading between $20.1 and $25.0 and ended the month at $18.64

As of the beginning of July, the ENS price is currently trading between $18.66 and $19.23.

ENS declined from around $26.76 on July 31 to $25.37 on August 1 (a drop of approximately –5.5%), then further dipped to $24.47 by August 2.

The token recovered, closing at about $25.45 on August 3, rising to $27.09 on August 4, and then settling near $25.96 by August 5–6.

Ethereum Name Service traded around $25 to $26 in early August before beginning its climb.

The price peaked in mid-August reaching nearly $30 before momentum slowed.

By late August into September 1, it declined steadily, closing near $21.8

ENS price history ⏐ Source: CoinGecko