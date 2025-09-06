Ethereum Price Targets $5K After ICO Era Whale Stakes $645M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 17:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.383-2.13%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004905+1.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1161-0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017125+6.22%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000032+18.51%
ERA
ERA$0.7137+0.43%

Key Insights:

  • Ethereum price eyes rally as an ICO-era whale staked 150,000 ETH instead of selling.
  • Over 860,000 ETH, worth $3.7 Bln, wait in the staking queue, reducing supply for trading.
  • ETH price trades near $4,329, with targets at $4,760 and $5,099 if momentum holds.

Ethereum price is holding stronger than many coins during the latest crypto market dip. At press time, Ethereum traded near $4,350, down about 2% on the day.

Bitcoin and other coins dropped harder, but the ETH price has stayed firmer. A big reason may be a single ICO-era whale. After eight years of silence, this old wallet just moved again, and instead of selling, it staked its coins. That has to be one of the most high-conviction moves of the month.

ICO-Era Whale Stakes 150K ETH Instead of Selling

The wallet had been quiet since 2017, the time of Ethereum’s first coin offering. It suddenly sent 150,000 ETH into staking.

At the current Ethereum price, that is worth around $645 million. Instead of cashing out for profit, the whale locked these coins inside the staking system. It still holds another 105,000 ETH across two wallets.

ICO-ERA Whale Chooses To Stake | Source: X

This is important because it shows trust. Old whales could easily sell when Ethereum price is high, but this one did not.

By staking coins, the whale removed a huge supply from the market. With fewer coins available to sell, big drops become harder. Less selling pressure means dips stay smaller and recover faster.

So far, ETH has fallen less than Bitcoin during this market pullback. The whale’s choice to stake instead of sell may help explain this strength. But that’s not the only isolated incident.

Ethereum Price: Staking Line Builds Pressure on Supply

This whale’s move fits with a bigger pattern in Ethereum. Right now, more than 860,000 ETH, worth about $3.7 billion, is waiting in line to be staked.

This line is called the staking queue. When people want to become validators, they must place coins in the line and wait.

Ethereum Price Staking | Source: X

A validator is a computer that runs Ethereum’s software. Validators keep the network safe by checking blocks and transactions. To become one, you must lock up 32 ETH or join a group that pools coins. While coins are locked or waiting in the line, they cannot be traded or sold.

This matters for Ethereum price. When fewer coins are available on exchanges, sellers have less power to push prices lower. Buyers may even find it harder to get coins if demand rises again.

Traders sometimes call this a “supply shock.” In simple words, it means demand stays the same or rises, but supply is cut. That usually helps the price hold steady or move up.

The long staking line also shows that many holders prefer to earn rewards rather than take profit. If more people follow this path, Ethereum’s supply for trading could shrink even further.

It is worth noting that at present, almost 29% of all ETH available is staked. And the ICO-era whale just added to the stash.

Ethereum Price Levels Show $5,099 Target Still Possible

Ethereum price was trading at $4,350 at press time. On the way up, the first important level to pass is $4,421. Above that, $4,565 is the next hurdle, followed by $4,760.

If ETH can rise over $4,760, then the next big target is $5,099. This number comes from a Fibonacci chart, which traders use to mark possible future points.

Ethereum Price Action | Source: TradingView

On the downside, ETH has support at $4,211. If that breaks, the next strong support is $3,951.

These supports act like floors that can slow or stop drops. So far, ETH has held firmer than Bitcoin, matching what we see on-chain with whales and staking.

The picture is clear. An ICO-era whale just chose to stake coins instead of selling. The staking line is full, showing billions more ETH are waiting to lock.

And Ethereum price levels still leave the $5,000 target on the table. If these trends continue, September could bring strength instead of another deep correction.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/06/ethereum-price-targets-5k-after-ico-era-whale-stakes-645m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0125-2.34%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1447-0.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.63-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.322-0.71%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05409-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share
A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 728,162 UNI (worth US$5.16 million) from Coinbase.
UNISWAP
UNI$9.296-2.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1351+30.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02631+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 09:21
Share

Trending News

More

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A newly created wallet withdrew $5.16 million worth of UNI tokens from Coinbase

Coinbase CEO: The company is buying more Bitcoin every week

ALT5 Sigma reveals WLFI token holdings have increased to over 7.28 billion