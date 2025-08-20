Ethereum Pullback to $4,100 Could Trigger Tom Lee’s Buy Signal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 16:45
  • Market split as Bitcoin steadies while Ethereum faces sharper weekly losses.
  • Ethereum supports at $4,100, $3,665, and $3,374 closely watched.
  • Short-term volatility expected, but broader crypto uptrend remains structurally intact.

The cryptocurrency market continues to remain split. Bitcoin is down only a few percent from its highs, which some call nothing more than a “blip on the radar.” Others, spooked by red charts and bearish thumbnails, argue that weakness in Ethereum and altcoins could be the first sign of something bigger.

So as the crypto market debates Bitcoin’s minor dip, veteran strategist Tom Lee revealed his hand in Ethereum. Lee stated he would be a confident buyer if ETH pulls back into the $4,075–$4,150 range, creating a powerful signal for the entire market.

Tom Lee even outlined a target zone for Ethereum, revealing that he would consider buying if ETH pulls back to the $4,075–$4,150 range by midweek. 

The significance, the analyst said, lies not just in the number itself but in the weight of Lee’s capital. “When someone with billions under management publicly marks a level, the market tends to front-run it,” explained one analyst. “That zone suddenly becomes very hard for ETH to break below, because everyone knows there’s real money waiting.”

What traders found out after they analyzed CoinEdition’s Bitcoin Price Dips to $115K as Traders Await Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech, Lee’s statement provides a clear anchor of conviction for Ethereum.

Treasury Firms Drive the Cycle

Beyond the signals of veteran traders, institutional treasury companies are increasingly seen as the main force behind this cycle. Firms like SharpLink have already accumulated massive Ethereum holdings, recently purchasing 145,000 ETH worth around $667 million. In less than a year, SharpLink has come to control more than 2% of ETH supply, outpacing even the pace of MicroStrategy’s famous Bitcoin accumulation.

The analyst said that the speed at which these companies are deploying capital is reshaping the market. Trading volumes from treasury firms now rival those of traditional crypto exchanges.

What’s Next For Ethereum?

Ethereum is trading at $4,169, down more than 10% over the past week. The token has tested support near $4,100, a level that previously acted as strong resistance, making it a key zone to watch. 

If this area holds, a bounce could follow, but a deeper pullback remains possible with lower supports seen around $3,665 and $3,374. 

Source: Tradingview

For a detailed breakdown of the immediate price action, see our Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for Today. As long as these key zones hold, the broader uptrend remains firmly intact.

Source: https://coinedition.com/tom-lee-reveals-his-ethereum-buy-zone-and-creates-a-powerful-market-signal/

