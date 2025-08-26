Ethereum spot ETF saw a total net inflow of $444 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflow.

By: PANews
2025/08/26 12:05
PANews reported on August 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$444 million yesterday (August 25, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$315 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$12.471 billion.
The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$87.405 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.744 billion.
The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1702 million. The current historical total net outflow of ETHE has reached US$4.505 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.838 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.49%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.874 billion.

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

