Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.85 billion last week, a record high

By: PANews
2025/08/18 11:53
LayerNet
NET$0,00010751+8,99%

PANews reported on August 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.85 billion last week (August 11 to August 15, Eastern Time), setting a record high.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's ETHA ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $2.32 billion, bringing ETHA's total historical net inflow to $12.16 billion. The second largest was Fidelity's FETH ETF, which saw a weekly net inflow of $361 million, bringing FETH's total historical net inflow to $2.74 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF ETHE, with a weekly net outflow of US$71.57 million. The total net outflow of ETHE in history has now reached US$4.39 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.15 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.34%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$12.67 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1157-2,60%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002041-2,94%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008785-1,74%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4 177,85-3,67%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002826-8,86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)