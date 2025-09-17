Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $61.7435 million yesterday, with only the Bitwise ETF ETHW experiencing a net inflow.

PANews reported on September 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$61.7435 million yesterday (September 16, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF ETHW, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.7453 million. Currently, ETHW's total historical net inflow has reached US$438 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$48.1468 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.797 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.595 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.661 billion.