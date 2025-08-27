Ethereum staking exit queue hits record high of over $4.6 billion

Ethereum’s staking system is under mounting pressure as withdrawals outpace new deposits, with the exit queue reaching its highest level.

Validator queue data shows that as of Aug. 27, more than 1,023,560 ETH, worth roughly $4.6 billion, had been lined up for withdrawal from staking. By contrast, only 580,637 ETH, valued at about $2.6 billion, is waiting to be added to the network.

Meanwhile, the imbalance has also extended validator waiting times. Current estimates suggest stakers face an average delay of 17 days and 18 hours before they can fully exit, the most extended period recorded in the past month.

Ethereum’s Validator Entry and Exit Queue (Source: validatorqueue.com)

This shift traces back to July 21, when the withdrawal queue first surpassed the entry queue.

Since then, the gap between withdrawals and deposits has steadily widened, highlighting a persistent trend of capital flowing out of Ethereum staking.