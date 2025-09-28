TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand. Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling. Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure. A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower. Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of [...] The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 00:51
EPNS
PUSH$0.02812-0.35%

TLDR

  • Ethereum saw $796M in ETF outflows, signaling a drop in institutional demand.
  • Ethereum’s Liveliness metric hits a 2023 high, reflecting long-term holder selling.
  • Ethereum struggles to hold the $3,875 support level amid increasing bearish pressure.
  • A continued lack of demand could push Ethereum’s price to $3,626 or lower.

Ethereum’s recovery is showing signs of fragility as it hovers around the $4,000 mark. Despite a modest 1% gain, data suggests institutional demand is weakening, with significant outflows from ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, long-term holders are selling off their positions, putting additional pressure on Ethereum’s price. If demand fails to pick up, ETH could face a drop below its key support level. Ethereum’s $4,000 recovery is facing growing challenges as key metrics signal bearish trends.

Ethereum’s Modest Rebound Faces Challenges

Ethereum has seen a slight increase of about 1%, trading just under $4,000. The broader crypto market showed signs of improvement, contributing to the uptick in ETH’s price. 

However, despite this brief recovery, underlying factors indicate that Ethereum’s upward movement could be short-lived. One of the main concerns is the outflows from Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which could signal waning institutional interest.

Total Ethereum Spot ETF Net Inflow.

Recent data from SosoValue highlights that ETH ETFs experienced a net outflow of $796 million this week alone. This brings the total month-to-date outflow to $388 million, marking a significant decline in institutional demand. If these outflows continue, September could be the first month since March to show net outflows from Ethereum ETFs, which may contribute to a further weakening of Ethereum’s price in the short term.

Liveliness Metric Reflects Increased Selling Pressure

The Liveliness metric for Ethereum has also seen a notable rise, reaching a year-to-date high of 0.70. This metric tracks the movement of long-term holders’ assets, with higher values suggesting that these holders are selling or moving their ETH. According to Glassnode, a climbing Liveliness number is often linked to profit-taking activity.

ETH Liveliness

As more long-term holders sell their assets, this trend adds additional downward pressure on Ethereum’s price. It shows that investors who have held Ethereum for a longer period are increasingly willing to exit their positions. This could further dampen Ethereum’s chances of maintaining its recovery, as these sales could signal a shift in market sentiment.

Ethereum’s Key Support at $3,875

Currently, Ethereum is holding the $3,875 support level, but this price floor may not hold for long if buying pressure doesn’t strengthen. The growing sell-off activity and institutional outflows could lead to a decline if demand remains weak. Should Ethereum fail to rally, the price could drop to $3,626, a critical support level that could signal further losses.

ETH Price Analysis.

Technical indicators show that Ethereum’s ability to stay above the $3,875 level is under threat. If the selling trend continues, the next major support point could be at $3,626. This level represents a critical threshold for Ethereum’s price, and a drop below it could signal the start of a deeper correction.

Looking Ahead: A Fragile Recovery

Ethereum’s recovery above $4,000 appears fragile at best, given the current market dynamics. The outflows from ETH ETFs and the increased selling activity from long-term holders create a challenging environment for Ethereum’s price. While the broader market shows signs of improvement, these internal pressures could weigh on Ethereum in the near term.

The next few days will be crucial for Ethereum. If buying interest picks up, the price may push towards $4,211. However, without renewed demand, Ethereum could face further losses and struggle to maintain its current levels. Investors will be closely monitoring key technical levels, including the $3,875 and $3,626 support zones, to gauge the next moves in the market.

The post Ethereum Struggles to Hold $4,000 as ETF Outflows and Selling Mount appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.07621+2.17%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23054-0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011694-29.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Share
Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Er lijkt opnieuw beweging te komen in de wereld van crypto ETF’s. Deze week hebben maar liefst zeven grote financiële partijen hun gewijzigde aanvragen ingediend voor een spot Solana ETF, en daar zit iets interessants bij: staking. Volgens ETF Store CEO Nate Geraci is dit een veelbelovend signaal, niet alleen... Het bericht Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.228--%
OP
OP$0.6673+0.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 00:29
Share
Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.36%
Union
U$0.010399+0.52%
RealLink
REAL$0.06734+4.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Spot Solana ETF’s met staking onderweg volgens Nate Geraci

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Why XRP Price Has Dropped Despite Massive Success This Week

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight