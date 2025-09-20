Ethereum’s Supply Shrinks as Whales Accumulate

The supply dynamics of Ethereum (ETH) are undergoing a significant shift, with a notable increase in accumulation by large investors, commonly known as “whales.” According to on-chain data, the amount of ETH held by these accumulating addresses has more than doubled since June 2025, from approximately 13 million to almost 28 million ETH. This aggressive …

