ETNCrypto Opens Cloud Crypto Mining Website to Global Miners, Enabling Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 17:55
Sydney — As global interest in cryptocurrency investment continues to rise, more investors are seeking low-barrier, high-return ways to participate in the digital asset economy. As Australia’s leading cloud mining provider, ETNCrypto has officially opened its new cloud crypto mining website to global miners, combining worldwide infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to deliver a fully automated mining platform.

Global Reach: AI-Driven Cloud Hashrate Network

ETNCrypto’s cloud mining platform is powered by professional data centers located around the world. Through AI-powered hashrate allocation, the system maximizes mining efficiency and ensures optimal performance. Users no longer need to purchase or maintain mining rigs—by simply registering an account, they can instantly tap into ETNCrypto’s global hashrate network.

Mining from Your Phone: Automated Experience

Traditional mining requires expensive hardware and high electricity costs. ETNCrypto eliminates those barriers by offering automated cloud mining, allowing users to mine directly from their smartphones.

  • No hardware required – All mining rigs and electricity are managed by the platform
  • One-click start – Registration takes just one minute to begin mining
  • AI allocation – Automatically selects the most profitable coins for higher efficiency
  • Real-time tracking – Users can monitor daily profits directly in the app

High-Yield Potential: Earn Over $2,000 Daily

Thanks to low-cost global energy sources, AI-based optimization, and powerful mining rigs, ETNCrypto investors can achieve potential earnings of over $2,000 per day. With a fixed daily settlement mechanism and principal refund policy, the platform ensures that investments remain both profitable and predictable.

Latest Mining Plans

To serve different types of investors, ETNCrypto offers flexible high-yield contracts:

Mining RigContract PricePeriodProfitROI
Antminer T21$3001 Day$9.003.00%
Antminer S21 Pro$1,6003 Days$168.0010.50%
Antminer S21+ Hyd$8,8007 Days$2,648.8030.10%

  • $300 Starter Plan – Great for beginners testing short-term stability
  • $1,600 Growth Plan – Three-day cycle balancing profit and security
  • $8,800 Advanced Plan – Seven-day contract with significantly higher returns

Click to visit ETNCrypto to view the full contract！

Designed for Global Investors

ETNCrypto is more than just a mining platform—it’s a financial growth tool for investors worldwide:

  • Beginners: Receive a $100 free trial bonus to start mining at zero cost
  • Short-term investors: Flexible contracts with the potential to earn over $2,000 per day
  • Long-term investors: Fixed daily profits and principal refunds, ensuring sustainable passive income

Multi-Currency Support: Covering the Leading Cryptocurrencies

ETNCrypto supports mining of multiple mainstream cryptocurrencies, giving users broader choices for diversification:

  • Bitcoin (BTC)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Ethereum Classic (ETC)
  • Litecoin (LTC)

This multi-currency capability allows investors to balance strategies across different assets for stronger portfolio management.

Compliance and Security: Why ETNCrypto Is More Reliable

In an industry often marked by uncertainty, compliance and security are key concerns. ETNCrypto is operated by ETN AUSTRALIA PTY LTD, a legally registered entity listed with the Australian Business Register. This verifiable status provides a strong foundation of trust.

Additionally, ETNCrypto employs transparent profit settlement and multi-layered security systems to safeguard user assets. By adhering to international compliance standards, the platform is setting a new benchmark for trust in the cloud mining industry.

Conclusion

As cryptocurrencies move further into mainstream finance, ETNCrypto is doing more than providing a cloud mining platform—it is building a new gateway to digital asset investment, backed by global hashrate infrastructure and AI automation.

Whether you are a beginner exploring mining for the first time or an experienced investor seeking high short-term returns, ETNCrypto offers tailored solutions that meet your needs.

With daily fixed profits, flexible contract designs, and a compliance-first framework, ETNCrypto is rapidly becoming the trusted choice for miners worldwide. For those eager to build passive income in the world of digital assets, ETNCrypto stands as an opportunity not to be missed.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
DOGE to $1 Still Possible, But This Meme Coin Could Turn $20 Into $2,000

DOGE to $1 Still Possible, But This Meme Coin Could Turn $20 Into $2,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a 2.2% price drop over the last month, declining to $0.2338 as market volatility returns to the altcoin sector.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 17:52
Bitcoin Selling Pressure: Crucial Analysis Reveals Short-Term Holder Impact

Bitcoin Selling Pressure: Crucial Analysis Reveals Short-Term Holder Impact

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Selling Pressure: Crucial Analysis Reveals Short-Term Holder Impact The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, presenting both exciting opportunities and significant challenges. Currently, a key dynamic is influencing the market: substantial Bitcoin selling pressure. Understanding this pressure, especially from short-term holders, is absolutely crucial for anyone involved in the crypto space. On-chain analytics firm Glassnode has recently provided insightful data that sheds light on why BTC might be struggling to gain significant upward momentum at its current levels. What’s Driving the Intense Bitcoin Selling Pressure? According to Glassnode’s comprehensive analysis, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading within a very specific and challenging price corridor. This range, spanning approximately $113,600 to $115,600, isn’t just arbitrary; it represents the average purchase price for a significant cohort of short-term holders. These are individuals who acquired their Bitcoin relatively recently, typically within the last one to three months. For these newer investors, the current market price means their investments are effectively “underwater” – they are holding Bitcoin at a loss compared to their initial cost basis. This situation creates a powerful, almost gravitational, market dynamic: Break-Even Motivation: As BTC’s price attempts to rebound and approaches this critical range, many short-term holders are motivated to sell. Their primary goal is often to “break even” on their investment or to cut their losses before they deepen. Supply Overhang: This collective desire to exit or reduce exposure at cost creates a substantial “supply overhang.” Essentially, there are many sellers waiting at these specific price points. Resistance Formation: Consequently, this range acts as a formidable resistance level. Any upward price movement is met with a wave of sell orders, making it incredibly difficult for Bitcoin to push through and establish higher highs in the short term. This persistent Bitcoin selling pressure from short-term holders is a significant factor limiting immediate upside potential. Why Do Short-Term Holders Influence BTC So Much? The actions of short-term holders carry considerable weight in the market, especially during periods of price consolidation. Unlike long-term holders, who possess a stronger conviction and often ride out market volatility, short-term holders are generally more reactive. Their investment strategies are often focused on quicker gains or minimizing short-term losses. When a large segment of this group finds their positions in the red, their collective sentiment can quickly shift from optimism to a desire for capital preservation. This isn’t necessarily a sign of weakness in Bitcoin itself, but rather a natural market cleansing process. It highlights the importance of understanding market psychology and the different investor cohorts at play. The current Bitcoin selling pressure illustrates how crucial it is to monitor these on-chain metrics. Navigating This Challenging Market: What Can Investors Do? For both seasoned and new investors, understanding the implications of this analysis is key to making informed decisions. The current environment, marked by significant Bitcoin selling pressure, calls for a strategic approach. Consider these actionable insights: Exercise Patience: Expect potential volatility and constrained upward movement in the short term. Significant rallies may require sustained buying volume to absorb the existing supply. Leverage On-Chain Analytics: Tools from firms like Glassnode offer unparalleled visibility into market internals. Monitoring metrics related to holder behavior, cost basis, and supply distribution can provide a clearer picture than price charts alone. Re-evaluate Risk Tolerance: If you are a short-term trader, be particularly mindful of these resistance levels. Long-term investors might view such periods as opportunities for strategic accumulation, but always within your defined risk parameters. Identify Potential Catalysts: While internal market dynamics are at play, external factors could shift the narrative. Keep an eye on major macroeconomic news, regulatory developments, or significant institutional announcements that could provide the necessary impetus for a breakout. This phase is a test of market resilience. It underscores the importance of a well-thought-out investment strategy rather than impulsive reactions. Conclusion: The Path Forward for Bitcoin Amidst Pressure The analysis revealing substantial Bitcoin selling pressure from short-term holders around the $113,600 to $115,600 range provides a critical lens through which to view the current market. This dynamic, while limiting immediate upside, is a natural part of market cycles. It forces a period of consolidation and the absorption of overhead supply. Investors who stay informed, exercise patience, and employ robust risk management strategies will be better positioned to navigate these challenging waters and capitalize on Bitcoin’s long-term potential. Understanding these fundamental forces is paramount for a clearer perspective on Bitcoin’s journey ahead. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is “short-term holder cost basis”? It refers to the average price at which short-term Bitcoin holders (those who bought BTC 1-3 months ago) initially purchased their assets. If the current price is below this, they are at a loss. 2. Why do short-term holders sell at a loss? Often, short-term holders sell when the price approaches their cost basis to “break even” or minimize further losses, especially if they believe the price might drop further. This creates selling pressure. 3. How does this Bitcoin selling pressure affect BTC’s price? This pressure creates strong resistance levels. As Bitcoin’s price tries to rise, it encounters a significant number of sell orders from these holders, which can cap upward movement and lead to consolidation or minor pullbacks. 4. What can investors do during periods of high Bitcoin selling pressure? Investors can practice patience, monitor on-chain data for insights, reassess their risk tolerance, and look for potential catalysts that could shift market sentiment and overcome the selling pressure. 5. Is this a bearish sign for Bitcoin’s long-term outlook? Not necessarily. While it indicates short-term resistance, such periods of consolidation and supply absorption are a natural part of market cycles. They can help build a stronger foundation for future growth, testing investor resolve. Did this analysis help you understand the current Bitcoin market better? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread awareness and foster informed discussions! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Selling Pressure: Crucial Analysis Reveals Short-Term Holder Impact first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/28 18:30
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
