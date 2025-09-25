Nine-bank consortium targets 2026 launch for MiCAR-compliant digital currency amid push for European payment autonomyNine-bank consortium targets 2026 launch for MiCAR-compliant digital currency amid push for European payment autonomy

European Banking Alliance Plans Euro Stablecoin to Challenge US Market Dominance

By: Blockhead
2025/09/25 17:00
European Banking Alliance Plans Euro Stablecoin to Challenge US Market Dominance

A consortium of nine major European banks has announced plans to issue a euro-denominated stablecoin, marking a significant push to establish European alternatives in the digital currency space currently dominated by US dollar-backed tokens.

The project represents one of the largest coordinated efforts by traditional European banks to enter the stablecoin market, potentially establishing a significant competitor to existing dollar-denominated digital currencies in cross-border payments and digital asset transactions.

The banking alliance includes ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. The group has established a new company in the Netherlands to develop and operate the stablecoin, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2026.

The initiative aims to create a MiCA-compliant digital payment instrument that will provide near-instantaneous, low-cost transactions and settlements across Europe. The stablecoin will enable 24/7 cross-border payments, programmable payment functionality, and enhanced supply chain management capabilities, as well as facilitate digital asset settlements spanning securities to cryptocurrencies.

"Digital assets have the power to transform the financial landscape — not just by introducing new forms of money, but by unlocking meaningful efficiencies and savings for both the financial sector and customers," said Flaminia Lucia Franca, head of transaction banking at Danske Bank, said in an announcement on Thursday.

The consortium will operate under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), seeking licensing and supervision from the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution. The regulatory framework provides legal clarity for stablecoin operations across EU member states.

The banks positioned the project as contributing to Europe's strategic autonomy in digital payments, directly challenging the current market dominance of US dollar-backed stablecoins like USDT and USDC. The move reflects broader European efforts to reduce dependence on US financial infrastructure while capitalizing on blockchain technology's efficiency gains.

Individual participating banks will offer complementary services including stablecoin wallets and custody solutions, allowing them to customize offerings for their respective customer bases while leveraging the shared digital currency infrastructure.

The consortium remains open to additional European banks joining the initiative, with plans to appoint a CEO pending regulatory approval. The collaborative approach contrasts with individual bank efforts to develop proprietary digital currency solutions, potentially creating greater market adoption through standardization.

The announcement comes as European financial institutions increasingly embrace digital asset technologies following regulatory clarity provided by MiCA. The framework, which became fully applicable across EU member states at the start of 2025, establishes comprehensive rules for crypto-asset issuance and service provision.

The timeline for the 2026 launch allows the consortium to navigate regulatory approval processes while developing the technical infrastructure necessary for a multi-bank stablecoin operation. The extended development period also provides time for additional banks to evaluate participation in the initiative.

