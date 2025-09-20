TLDR The EU’s 19th sanctions package targets Russian crypto platforms and financial loopholes. The package includes a ban on Russian LNG imports and crypto transactions. EU aims to counteract Russia’s crypto evasion tactics used in sanctions circumvention. The sanctions are part of Europe’s ongoing efforts to pressure Russia amid the war in Ukraine. The European [...] The post European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR The EU’s 19th sanctions package targets Russian crypto platforms and financial loopholes. The package includes a ban on Russian LNG imports and crypto transactions. EU aims to counteract Russia’s crypto evasion tactics used in sanctions circumvention. The sanctions are part of Europe’s ongoing efforts to pressure Russia amid the war in Ukraine. The European [...] The post European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.

European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms

By: Coincentral
2025/09/20 01:15
Particl
PART$0.2055-1.15%
Comedian
BAN$0.06579-13.96%

TLDR

  • The EU’s 19th sanctions package targets Russian crypto platforms and financial loopholes.
  • The package includes a ban on Russian LNG imports and crypto transactions.
  • EU aims to counteract Russia’s crypto evasion tactics used in sanctions circumvention.
  • The sanctions are part of Europe’s ongoing efforts to pressure Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

The European Union has introduced a groundbreaking measure in its latest round of sanctions targeting Russia. For the first time, crypto platforms have been included in the sanctions, aiming to block Russian crypto transactions. The new sanctions, part of the EU’s 19th package, seek to close financial loopholes that Russia has used to circumvent existing sanctions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the move, calling it a necessary step to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated evasion tactics.

The EU’s decision to target cryptocurrency platforms marks a significant shift in how digital assets are viewed in the context of international sanctions. Historically, cryptocurrency has been used to bypass traditional financial systems, and this move addresses growing concerns about the role of digital currencies in facilitating illegal transactions.

Details of the New Sanctions Package

The sanctions, which require approval from all 27 EU member states, will not only affect cryptocurrency platforms but also extend to foreign banks involved in Russia’s alternative payment systems. These measures aim to block financial transactions that bypass the SWIFT system, which Russia has been using for alternative payments.

The sanctions package also includes restrictions on transactions with entities operating in Russian special economic zones.

“The new sanctions aim to adapt to the evolving tactics of sanctions evasion,” said von der Leyen. “As evasion tactics grow more sophisticated, our sanctions will evolve to counter them.” This proactive approach underscores the EU’s commitment to tightening economic pressure on Russia, especially as Russia’s missile and drone attacks on Ukraine escalate.

Russia’s Use of Cryptocurrency for Sanctions Evasion

Reports have indicated that Russian entities have increasingly turned to cryptocurrency to evade sanctions. According to Reuters, Russian oil companies have used Bitcoin and Tether (USDT) to conduct tens of millions of dollars in transactions each month, circumventing traditional financial channels.

These new sanctions target such activities by preventing Russian residents from using crypto platforms to transfer assets.

In addition to the crypto-related sanctions, the package also seeks to impose restrictions on Russian banks and entities tied to the country’s alternative payment systems, which have allowed Russia to bypass traditional financial barriers. These moves come as Russia continues its aggressive tactics in Ukraine, including the use of drones and missiles, which have further fueled the EU’s resolve to intensify its economic pressure.

Broader Impact on EU-Russia Relations

This round of sanctions reflects the EU’s ongoing strategy to isolate Russia economically. It coincides with the EU’s plans to phase out Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by January 2027, accelerating the bloc’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. Von der Leyen emphasized that the EU’s energy imports from Russia had already significantly decreased, and further steps are being taken to eliminate Russian fossil fuel imports.

The EU’s sanctions against crypto platforms are a critical part of these broader efforts to weaken Russia’s financial position.

By targeting digital assets, the EU is addressing a growing vulnerability in the global financial system. The sanctions are not only a response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine but also a preventive measure to ensure that the global financial system remains secure and resilient against illicit activities involving cryptocurrencies.

The post European Union Expands Sanctions to Include Russian Crypto Platforms appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132668-7.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017941-3.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.527-0.84%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development