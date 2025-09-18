Ex-Alipay UK Chief Eva Zhang to Lead Blockscout Into AI-Driven Growth

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 19:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486+8.86%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.85786+3.24%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.049-0.58%
blockscout

Blockscout, the leading open-source block explorer for Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) based chains, has named Eva Zhang as its new chief executive officer. Zhang joins Blockscout from Alipay UK, where she most recently served as CEO and led the company’s expansion into new markets across Europe.

She brings more than 15 years of experience spanning fintech, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, including over five years at Ant Group, where she helped create new business lines, and a role as Director of Business Development at Alibaba Cloud. Earlier in her career, she held product management roles at HP and Equinix, giving her experience at the intersection of infrastructure and innovation.

eva zhang

Academically, Zhang holds a Dual MBA from London Business School and Columbia Business School, along with a Master’s in Engineering. She is a recognized voice in the global fintech and payments community and is regularly invited to speak at industry events such as Money20/20, London Tech Week, and the European Women in Payments Network. She has also been included in the Women in FinTech Powerlist.

Her appointment follows Blockscout’s recent seed round led by 1kx, a move that company backers say shows confidence in Blockscout’s open-source mission. Christopher Heymann, Founding Partner at 1kx, welcomed the hire, “Eva brings the right mix of scaled fintech leadership and product rigor. Blockscout sits at the center of onchain activity, and turning that data into actionable intelligence is the next step. We backed Blockscout because open source and neutrality win in infrastructure, and Eva will accelerate that momentum.”

Blockscout’s founder Igor Barinov praised Zhang’s fit with the company culture and product ambitions, “Eva has scaled teams, opened markets, and brought structure to fast-moving products. More importantly, she understands the culture behind open-source. That matters to us. We’re thrilled to welcome her as CEO to drive our AI transformation both in the product and internal processes.”

Next Phase of Growth

Under Zhang’s leadership, Blockscout says it will evolve from trusted infrastructure into an intelligent, enterprise-grade tooling. Drawing on her track record of scaling fintech and cloud platforms, she will guide the company’s next phase of growth by expanding partnerships, opening new markets, and embedding AI into both products and operations.

As Zhang put it, “Blockscout is already a trusted part of the Web3 ecosystem. The next challenge is to build intelligence into the core. Not just displaying blockchain data, but helping users understand and act on it in real time. That’s where AI comes in. We want to build tools that help developers and enterprises to not only access data, but also use it meaningfully.”

Blockscout is live on more than 1,000 networks, including Ethereum and Arbitrum, and is available on major Superchain networks such as OP Mainnet, Base, Unichain, Ink Chain, and Sony’s Soneium. The company recently launched its Multichain Explorer, a unified search engine for the entire EVM ecosystem that enables users to discover tokens, wallets, contracts and dApps across dozens of chains from a single interface.

Blockscout positions itself as the #1 open-source block explorer for all EVM-based chains. Its platform offers a robust interface for searching blocks, transactions, accounts and tokens, developer tooling including smart contract verification and optimized APIs, and the Dappscout marketplace for secure decentralized app discovery, exploration and interaction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin