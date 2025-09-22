Balaji Srinivasan, an American entrepreneur and former chief technology officer of Coinbase, has pointed out that developed countries such as the U.S. have shifted their focus from traditional economies to an internet-first economy driven by technology and digital platforms. His remarks came after he shared an X post stating that it is time to say […]Balaji Srinivasan, an American entrepreneur and former chief technology officer of Coinbase, has pointed out that developed countries such as the U.S. have shifted their focus from traditional economies to an internet-first economy driven by technology and digital platforms. His remarks came after he shared an X post stating that it is time to say […]

Ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan says the legacy economy is fading

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 13:26
Union
U$0,012141-3,35%

Balaji Srinivasan, an American entrepreneur and former chief technology officer of Coinbase, has pointed out that developed countries such as the U.S. have shifted their focus from traditional economies to an internet-first economy driven by technology and digital platforms.

His remarks came after he shared an X post stating that it is time to say goodbye to the legacy economy and start embracing the Internet economy.

Srinivasan also shared a chart highlighting the widening growth gap between the Magnificent Seven, a group of major tech firms whose stock gains far outpaced the strong performance of the S&P 500 over the past decade, especially in 2023 and 2024, and the rest of the S&P 500, which has shown little change since 2005. The S&P 500 is a major stock market index that tracks the 500 largest companies listed on U.S. exchanges by market value.

Magnificent 7Source: Balaji’s X post

Srinivasan highlights a shift from traditional economies to the internet sector 

Srinivasan pointed out the 2008 financial crisis, stating that all transactions and communications have begun taking place online since its occurrence. 

However, according to him, this is only the beginning of this journey. Based on his argument, the next phase will involve developing economies focusing on the internet, communities, cities, and even governments, concluding that the world is now concentrating on the Internet-First.

Meanwhile, the Magnificent Seven- Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla, continue to dominate as the leading tech giants driving this transformation.

Commenting on Srinivasan’s remarks, analysts noted that the former Coinbase executive helped popularize the idea of Network States. From his perspective, these online communities could eventually evolve to rival or replace traditional nation-states.

According to him, such entities will depend on internet-based money, like cryptocurrencies, to function effectively, a transformation he likens to the Industrial Revolution, when society moved from farming to manufacturing.

Despite the promising developments surrounding this significant milestone, analysts have revealed obstacles hindering this success. According to their analysis, the financial system that is currently operating and government agencies usually take their time to adopt new technologies, slowing down innovation.

Considering the benefits of the internet sector in the economy, U.S. regulators and lawmakers have joined forces to support and encourage the research, development, and use of AI and blockchain technology to update the current financial system. This has sparked hope for more innovation in the economy.

US regulators provide a solution for every product in the country’s market 

In September, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) released a joint statement signalling a shift towards 24/7 capital markets. This change aims to connect the traditional financial system with the crypto sector, which carries out daily operations.

According to the regulators, a trading environment that is available 24/7 for various types of assets is essential to establish on-chain finance.

They also pointed out that it is important to set up clear regulations for event contracts and perpetual futures, which enable investors to speculate on the future of an asset’s price without an expiration date.

However, the two agencies highlighted that by extending trading hours, U.S. markets can better relate to the reality that the global economy operates around the clock. They further explained that some types of assets may adopt this change more perfectly than others; hence, there will be one solution for every product.

Apart from this, the U.S. government has collaborated with oracle providers Pyth Network and Chainlink to share economic data on the blockchain to improve clarity and accountability regarding budgeting for the public. 

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0,06016-4,38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,01378-1,21%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,07732-5,58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0,1189-7,03%
Particl
PART$0,1952-3,79%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$26,52-6,91%
Bitcoin
BTC$112 815,55-2,49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share

Trending News

More

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Top 5 Presales to Buy in September: Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett

Tax-Free Crypto Cloud Mining Platforms for 2025